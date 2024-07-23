The Hundred 2024 Men's: Full schedule, squads, match timings, live streaming, venues - all you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY The defending champions Oval Invincibles will begin their campaign in the men's Hundred 2024 edition on Tuesday, July 23 against the Birmingham Phoenix

The Hundred has reached its fourth edition, something many weren't sure of when the tournament took flight in 2021 post the COVID-19 pandemic. The tournament, apart from introducing a new format - the 100-ball cricket - has done a lot for the women's game and has definitely opened a few more avenues for the local English players as far as the men are concerned given they have had the opportunity to play in front of bigger crowds and amid more eyeballs.

The competition may be moving towards privatisation in a year or two but the interest of several big names is proof that the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has something special in their hands. As far as the fourth edition is concerned, something the ECB got right was getting into an agreement with the Cricket West Indies (CWI) to not clash the dates and hence the availability of T20 superstars from the Caribbean will prove to be a big boost. The likes of Kieron Pollard, Rovman Powell, Andre Russell, Shimron Hetmyer and Nicholas Pooran will all be available in the Hundred for the full season.

The defending champions Oval Invincibles open the tournament against the Birmingham Phoenix on Tuesday, July 23 at the Oval, already sold out.

Full Schedule

Squads

Oval Invincibles: Sam Billings (c/w), Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Will Jacks, Jordan Cox, Gus Atkinson (Harrison Ward*), Saqib Mahmood, Spencer Johnson, Dawid Malan, Nathan Sowter, Tom Lammonby, Tawanda Muyeye, Marchant de Lange, Mark Watt.

Overseas: Adam Zampa, Spencer Johnson, Donovan Ferreira

Manchester Originals: Jos Buttler, Jamie Overton, Phil Salt, Paul Walter, Tom Hartley, Wayne Madsen, Scott Currie, Max Holden, Josh Hull, Tom Aspinwall, Mitch Stanley, Sonny Baker, Matthew Hurst.

Overseas: Sikandar Raza, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Usama Mir

Northern Superchargers: Harry Brook (Pat Brown*), Ben Stokes (Ben Dwarshuis*), Jason Roy, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley, Adam Hose, Tom Lawes, Matthew Potts, Graham Clark, Callum Parkinson, Ollie Robinson, Jordan Clark, Dillon Pennington.

Overseas: Nicholas Pooran, Mitchell Santner** (Daniel Sams), Matt Short

London Spirit: Zak Crawley, Dan Lawrence (c), Liam Dawson, Dan Worrall, Olly Stone, Adam Rossington, Richard Gleeson, Ollie Pope (Matt Taylor*), Daniel Bell-Drummond, Matthew Critchley, Michael Pepper, Ravi Bopara, Ryan Higgins.

Overseas: Jimmy Neesham*, Andre Russell, Shimron Hetmyer, Nathan Ellis

Birmingham Phoenix: Chris Woakes, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali (c), Ben Duckett, Benny Howell, Jamie Smith, Louis Kimber** (Will Smeed), Tom Helm, James Fuller, Dan Mousley, Jacob Bethell, Aneurin Donald, Rishi Patel.

Overseas: Tim Southee** (Naseem Shah), Adam Milne, Sean Abbott

Southern Brave: Jofra Archer, James Vince, Chris Jordan, Tymal Mills, Laurie Evans, Leus du Plooy, Rehan Ahmed, Craig Overton, Danny Briggs, George Garton, Alex Davies, James Coles, Joe Weatherley.

Overseas: Kieron Pollard, Akeal Hosein, Finn Allen (Daniel Hughes*)

Trent Rockets: Joe Root, Alex Hales, Lewis Gregory, Luke Wood, Tom Banton, John Turner, Sam Hain, Sam Cook, Calvin Harrison, Jordan Thompson, Adam Lyth, Ollie Robinson, Tom Alsop.

Overseas: Riley Meredith*, Rovman Powell, Rashid Khan, Imad Wasim

Welsh Fire: Jonny Bairstow, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, David Willey, Joe Clarke, Tom Abell, David Payne, Luke Wells, Roelof van der Merwe, Jake Ball, Stevie Eskinazi, Chris Cooke, Mason Crane, Ben Green.

Overseas: Matt Henry, Glenn Phillips, Haris Rauf

* - temporary replacements ** - replacements for whole tournament

Venues

Oval Invincibles: The Oval, London

Manchester Originals: Old Trafford, Manchester

Northern Superchargers: Headingley, Leeds

London Spirit: Lord's, London

Birmingham Phoenix: Edgbaston, Birmingham

Southern Brave: Rose Bowl, Southampton

Trent Rockets: Trent Bridge, Nottingham

Welsh Fire: Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

Live streaming and telecast

The men's Hundred matches will kick off at 11 PM IST when there is just one match and at 7:30 PM IST and 11 PM on double-header days. The Hundred competition will have a live telecast through Sony Sports Network on TV while the live streaming will be available on the SonyLiv app and website. Fancode will also livestream the whole Hundred tournament.