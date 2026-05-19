'Thank you for everything you've done for the sport': Mark Boucher hails MS Dhoni's legacy

New Delhi:

Former South Africa cricketer Mark Boucher hailed MS Dhoni and his legacy after the Chennai Super Kings' cricketer's potential last appearance at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Dhoni made his first appearance at a ground this season when he appeared at the Chepauk for CSK's clash against the Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday, May 18. He did not play in the game, but his mere presence made Chennai fans dive in joy.

Former cricketer Boucher spoke on Dhoni's immense following and his legacy. "I've been at Chepauk a few times, and I've never seen fans go as crazy for anyone as they do for MS Dhoni," Boucher said on JioStar.

"It's something I speak about even in South Africa. Whenever people say they want to experience the IPL, I always tell them they have to go to Chepauk to watch Dhoni, because that’s when you truly understand how massive he is in this country. He has been an absolute legend of the game, not just in India but across the world.

"What he has done for cricket is astronomical. Whenever he eventually decides to move on, it will be a huge loss for the game. Hopefully, he continues to remain involved in cricket in some capacity, whether as a director of cricket for CSK or in another role.

"He has an incredible cricket brain and an outstanding character. He will forever be remembered among the greats of the game. And from the rest of the cricketing world, thank you for everything you’ve done for the sport. You’ve been an absolute superstar," he added.

Dhoni meets Raina, shares warm hug

MS Dhoni met his longtime teammate Suresh Raina as the Chennai Super Kings took a lap of honour after playing their last home game of the IPL 2026 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. Dhoni and CSK took a lap of honour in what was CSK's last game at Chepauk this season. Dhoni met Raina on the way to his lap as both the cricketers hugged each other. Thala's meeting with Chinna Thala made several CSK fans emotional.

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