Temba Bavuma, undefeated as captain in Test cricket, determined to win series vs India

Kolkata:

South Africa captain Temba Bavuma has set his sights on a historic victory as the Proteas prepare to take on India in a two-match Test series starting at Eden Gardens on November 14. He claimed that winning a Test series in India would rank just below their World Test Championship triumph earlier this year, marking a milestone the team has long sought to achieve. The Proteas have not won a Test on Indian soil since 2010, a drought Bavuma and his team are eager to end.

Under Bavuma’s leadership, South Africa have been dominant, remaining unbeaten in Tests during his captaincy. Out of ten matches, they have won nine, with one ending in a rain-affected draw. Speaking ahead of the series, Bavuma acknowledged the team’s historical struggles in India but expressed confidence in their ability to challenge the hosts. He emphasised that the ambition to win in India is a major goal for the squad.

“Obviously, winning the World Test Championship not much can top that. But second to that would be winning in India. It’s something we haven’t managed for a long time, so it’s definitely high on our list of ambitions. We understand the magnitude of the challenge. Some of us have experienced the hurt before, so we know what it’s about. Looking at both teams, there’s a lot of talent, India have fantastic players, though a bit of inexperience, and it’s similar with our side. The guys are eager to test themselves against the best,” Bavuma said int he pre-match press conference.

South Africa have lost seven consecutive Tests in India across the last three tours, but Bavuma believes the current squad, which has remained unbeaten in full-strength Test series under coach Shukri Conrad since 2023, has the skill and maturity to mount a serious challenge.

Bavuma shares Kane Williamson’s advice

He also shared a light-hearted anecdote involving former New Zealand captain Kane Williamson, whose side famously swept India 3-0 in their own backyard last year. Bavuma revealed that he jokingly asked Williamson for advice on winning in India, and Williamson’s tip was simple yet crucial: win the toss. Bavuma has reportedly been focusing on this advice in preparation for the series.

“I met Kane at an awards evening in Mumbai a couple of months ago. I asked him for some tips on how to win in India. He wasn’t too forthcoming — he just said, ‘Make sure you win the toss.’ So, I’ve been practising that,” Bavuma recalled with a laugh.