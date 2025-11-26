Temba Bavuma reacts to Shukri Conrad’s 'grovel' remark, taunts India for 'crossing the line' in Kolkata Test South Africa captain Temba Bavuma addressed coach Shukri Conrad’s 'grovel' remark, saying it will be reconsidered, while hinting Indian players also crossed lines during the series. South Africa sealed a 2-0 sweep, handing India another WTC setback.

Guwahati:

South Africa captain Temba Bavuma has sought to calm the storm around head coach Shukri Conrad’s controversial post-match remark, even as he hinted that on-field exchanges from India’s camp also veered into uncomfortable territory during the recently concluded two-Test series. The Proteas wrapped up the contest with a dominant 408-run victory in Guwahati, sealing a 2-0 sweep and reinforcing their stature as one of the few sides to repeatedly outplay India at home.

Notably, Conrad had raised eyebrows after explaining why South Africa chose to continue batting deep into their second innings despite holding an unassailable lead. His use of the term “grovel” sparked immediate criticism, given the term’s loaded association with former England captain Tony Greig’s infamous 1976 comment about the West Indies.

“Comments made by coach came to me this morning. I was focused on the game and didn’t have a chance to speak to him. Shukri is close to 60 years old and he will have a look at his comments," Bavuma said after the historic win in Guwahati.

Bavuma reacts to ‘bauna’ remark

The Proteas skipper added that Conrad was not the only one whose words may have stepped over a line.

“But in this series certain guys have also crossed the line. Not saying coach crossed the line, but he will surely think about it,” he added.

Bavuma’s remark was a subtle nod to a tense moment in the Kolkata Test, when India’s Jasprit Bumrah and Rishabh Pant were heard discussing whether to review an LBW decision in his favour, using a term that South Africa interpreted as disrespectful. While he avoided naming players, the context was clear enough to highlight the simmering friction that accompanied an otherwise one-sided series.

On the field, South Africa were unrelenting. Their bowlers suffocated India’s batting order across both Tests, while the batters showed far greater adaptability in changing conditions. The result marked the second time South Africa have blanked India in a Test series in India, the first coming in 2000 under Hansie Cronje.