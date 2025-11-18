Temba Bavuma on cusp of creating world record in Guwahati vs India, Know details

South Africa won the opening Test against India at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, defending a modest target of 124 runs to win by 30 runs. With this win, their captain, Temba Bavuma's unbeaten streak stretched to 11 matches (10 wins and a draw). These are the joint-most wins for any captain before losing a game, alongside Mike Brearley, who also won 10 Tests before tasting his first defeat as England captain.
If Bavuma manages to lead South Africa to a historic 2-0 series win over India in Guwahati, he will create a world record of winning the most Tests as captain in Tests before losing a game. Moreover, South Africa will also create history in this case, as they will register their first-ever series win in India in the last 25 years.
South Africa last won a Test series in India back in 2000 when Hansie Cronje led them to a historic 2-0 series against the Sachin Tendulkar-led side. It was a dominant performance from the visitors as they won the first Test by four wickets and the second by an innings and 71 runs.
Bavuma close to completing 1000 runs as captain
Meanwhile, Temba Bavuma needs only 31 runs to complete 1000 runs as captain in Tests. He has led South Africa in 11 Tests so far and has amassed 969 runs at an average of 57 with three centuries and six fifties to his credit. He will also become the ninth South African player to do so and can also go past Shaun Pollock on the list who finished with 998 runs as captain in Tests.
Most runs as captain in Tests for South Africa
Graeme Smith - 8647 runs
Hansie Cronje - 2833 runs
Faf du Plessis - 2219 runs
HW Taylor - 1487 runs
AD Nourse - 1242 runs
TL Goddard - 1092 runs
DL McGlew - 1058 runs
KC Wessels - 1027 runs
Shaun Pollock - 998 runs
Temba Bavuma - 969 runs
