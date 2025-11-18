Pakistan vs Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Live: When and where to watch T20 Tri-series live on TV and streaming? Pakistan will take on Zimbabwe in the T20I tri-series opener in Rawalpindi on Tuesday, November 18. Pakistan are coming off a couple of series wins against Sri Lanka and South Africa and would be keen to take the momentum into the T20I tri-series.

Rawalpindi:

Pakistan is playing a crucial role in bringing the tri-series back, whether in the ODIs or in T20Is. This will be their third tri-series out of a total of four among the full-member nations in 2025 across formats and the hosts have some momentum to bank upon to be able to get competent results through the next 11-12 days, where they will be taking on a spirited Zimbabwe side and a depleted Sri Lankan outfit.

The series begins with Pakistan taking on Zimbabwe in Rawalpindi, which has produced some very good wickets in recent times across formats. The second Test between Pakistan and South Africa saw a really competitive series, before the three-match ODI series delivered a terrific contest between bat and ball. Zimbabwe recently won the Africa qualifiers, but are coming off a 0-3 series defeat against Afghanistan. However, the tri-series will be a perfect preparation for Zimbabwe for the upcoming T20 World Cup, in similar sub-continent conditions.

Pakistan will start favourites, given Sri Lanka too don't have their first-choice XI at their disposal, but an upset or two during the series, will make for interesting watch.

When and where to watch PAK vs SL vs ZIM T20I tri-series on TV and OTT in India?

The seven-match tri-series between Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe will kick off in Rawalpindi on Tuesday, November 18 at 6:30 PM IST with the remaining matches scheduled for November, 20, 22, 23, 25, 27 and 29, with all games at the same venue with the identical start time. The Pakistan T20 tri-series will, unfortunately, not have a live broadcast on TV in India, but all the matches can be streamed live on the Sports TV YouTube channel.

Squads

Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Usman Khan(w), Salman Ali(c), Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Salman Mirza, Usman Tariq, Abdul Samad

Zimbabwe: Brian Bennett, Dion Myers, Brendan Taylor(w), Sikandar Raza(c), Ryan Burl, Tashinga Musekiwa, Clive Madande, Brad Evans, Tinotenda Maposa, Wellington Masakadza, Richard Ngarava, Graeme Cremer, Tony Munyonga, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Newman Nyamhuri

Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Kamil Mishara, Kamindu Mendis, Pavan Rathnayake, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Janith Liyanage, Wanindu Hasaranaga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushan Hemantha, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Thushara, Eshan Malinga