Abu Dhabi T10 League 2025 live telecast: When and where to watch live on TV and streaming in India?

The 2025 edition of the Abu Dhabi T10 League will kick off on Tuesday, November 18, with the Northern Warriors taking on the Quetta Qavalry, one of the five new teams in the ninth edition of the tournament. With the several new formats emerging across the world - Test Twenty, 6ixty, The Hundred - the T10 League seems to be the trendsetter now, being the first one to experiment with the format.

Even though the purists have stayed away from following competitions like these for the longest time, the Abu Dhabi T10 League has found its footing, being able to attract probably the best T20 talent available around the world, including the likes of Andre Russell, Phil Salt, Shakib Al Hasan, Kieron Pollard, Sunil Narine, Trent Boult, Rovman Powell and Jason Holder among others.

The rosters have changed a lot this time around and hence, it will be difficult to predict a contender, but when a team has Powell, Salt, Pollard, Tim David and Narine in its ranks (Delhi Bulls), the opponents will find it a bit tough against them.

When and where to watch Abu Dhabi T10 League on TV and OTT in India?

The ninth edition of the Abu Dhabi T10 League will kick off in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday, November 18 at 7:15 PM IST. On double header days, the matches will begin on 7:15 PM IST, while on triple-header days, the first game will be at 5 PM IST (3:30 PM local), with the final game on all days being scheduled for a 9:30 PM IST start. All 32 matches will be live-streamed on the Fancode app and website. Unfortunately, the T10 League won't have a live broadcast on TV in India.

Squads

Ajman Titans

Moeen Ali, Rilee Rossouw, Piyush Chawla, Will Smeed, Jason Behrendorff, Dan Lawrence, Alishan Sharafu, Alex Hales, Asif Ali, Chris Green, Akif Javed, Zaman Khan, Aneurin Donald, Haider Ali, Wasim Akram, Luc Benkenstein, Tom Aspinwall, Joe Clarke, Asif Khan

Aspin Stallions

Sam Billings, Tymal Mills, Harbhajan Singh, Andre Fletcher, Avishka Fernando, Binura Fernando, Zohair Iqbal, Sherfane Rutherford, Saif Hassan, Ryan Burl, Akhilesh Bodugum, Ali Khan, Ben Cutting, Essam Muti Ur Rab, Hafeez Ur Rehman, Ashmead Nedd, Matthew Hurst, Monank Patel, Harshit Seth

Deccan Gladiators

Nicholas Pooran, Marcus Stoinis, Andre Russell, Akeal Hosein, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Usman Tariq, Ibrar Ahmad, Richard Gleeson, Lahiru Kumara, Jordan Thompson, Dilpreet Singh Bajwa, Jake Ball, Muhammad Jawadullah, Ajay Kumar, Ali Raza, Wafiullah Tarakhil, Laurie Evans, Mark Chapman

Delhi Bulls

Rovman Powell, Phil Salt, Kieron Pollard, Tim David, Sunil Narine, Salman Irshad, Muhammad Rohid, Blessing Muzarabani, James Vince, Tom Moores, Qais Ahmad, Mir Hamza, James Coles, Junaid Siddique, Farhan Khan, Brian Bennett, Arab Gul, Romario Shepherd, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Northern Warriors

Shimron Hetmyer, Trent Boult, Thisara Perera, Johnson Charles, Colin Munro, Azmatullah Omarzai, Tabraiz Shamsi, Odean Smith, Shahnawaz Dahani, Dinesh Chandimal, Hazratullah Zazai, Asitha Fernando, Sagar Kalyan, Yayin Kiran Rai, Shahid Iqbal Bhutta, Bilal Sami, Faridoon Dawoodzai, Prabath Jayasuriya, Kadeem Alleyne

Quetta Qavalry

Liam Livingstone, Jason Holder, Mohammad Amir, Sikandar Raza, Andries Gous, Imran Tahir, Muhammad Waseem, Evin Lewis, Fabian Allen, Abbas Afridi, Irfan Khan Niazi, George Scrimshaw, Khawaja Nafay, Abdul Ghaffar, Khuzaima Bin Tanvir, Arafat Minhas, Umar Lohya, Gudakesh Motie, Ali Naseer

Royal Champs

Jason Roy, Angelo Mathews, Shakib Al Hasan, Chris Jordan, Daniel Sams, Niroshan Dickwella, Rahul Chopra, Mohammad Shehzad, Rishi Dhawan, Liam Dawson, Brandon McMullen, Isuru Udana, Quentin Sampson, Haider Razzaq, Zahid Ali, Kelvin Pitman, Vishen Halambage, Ziaur Rahman Sharifi, Aaron Jones

Vista Riders

Faf du Plessis, Matthew Wade, S Sreesanth, Dwaine Pretorius, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Unmukt Chand, Harshit Kaushik, Andrew Tye, Ben McDermott, Dilshan Madushanka, Nahid Rana, Angelo Perera, Sean Dickson, Ansh Tandon, CP Rizwan, Izharulhaq Naveed, Ackeem Auguste, Murali Vijay, Sharafuddin Ashraf