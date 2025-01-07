Tuesday, January 07, 2025
     
  Temba Bavuma on cusp of breaking world record as Test captain in WTC final after 2-0 win against Pakistan

Temba Bavuma on cusp of breaking world record as Test captain in WTC final after 2-0 win against Pakistan

South Africa will finish at the top of the World Test Championship (WTC) points table for the 2023-25 cycle after sealing the 2-0 series victory against Pakistan in Cape Town. The victory helped the Proteas captain Temba Bavuma continue his unbeaten streak in Tests with eight wins in nine matches.

Published : Jan 07, 2025
Temba Bavuma continued his unbeaten streak as a Test
Temba Bavuma continued his unbeaten streak as a Test captain after South Africa's 2-0 win against Pakistan

A maiden World Test Championship (WTC) qualification, a third consecutive 2-0 series victory, seventh consecutive Test win and a top spot on the table - South Africa had a dream run in the current two-year-cycle as they beat Pakistan by 10 wickets to finish their campaign. South Africa amassed 615 runs in the first innings and bowled out Pakistan for 194 in the first innings to potentially kill the game. The visitors came back strongly in the second innings scoring 478 runs but South Africa got a target of just 58 to chase.

As a result, the Proteas skipper Temba Bavuma achieved his eighth win as a Test captain in nine matches, with a draw against the West Indies last year and one win away from achieving the world record. Bavuma is tied with Australia's late Warwick Armstrong for most wins as a captain without a loss in Test matches (eight). A win, now in the WTC final against Australia would be the cherry on the cake if South Africa manage to pull the unthinkable off at Lord's in June 2025.

Most wins as a captain without a defeat in Test cricket

Warwick Armstrong (Australia) - 8 wins, 2 draws (1902-1921)

Temba Bavuma (South Africa) - 8 wins, 1 draw (2023-2025)
Brian Close (England) - 6 wins, 1 draw (1949-1976)
Charles Fry (England) - 4 wins, 2 draws (1896-1912)
Ajinkya Rahane (India) - 4 wins, 2 draws (2017-2021)
Victor Richardson (Australia) - 4 wins, 1 draw (1924-1936)
Ali Bacher (South Africa) - 4 wins, 0 draws (1965-1970)

Bavuma has been sensational as captain. He amassed 327 runs in two matches against Sri Lanka (including a century) and 177 against Pakistan in as many matches (including a century) while bowlers have done their job despite Bavuma not having the first-choice attack at his disposal. The captain after the series win against Pakistan felt that the team hasn't performed close to 100 per cent still and has found ways to win games of cricket.

Pakistan have a two-match series at home against the West Indies left while Australia are schedule to take on Sri Lanka in a couple of games in the two assignments remaining in the current WTC cycle.

