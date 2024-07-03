Team India's victory parade live: When and where to watch T20 World Cup heroes' home return live on TV?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Indian cricketers Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah and Rohit Sharma after T20 World Cup 2024 glory in Barbados on June 29, 2024

The Indian cricket team is set to arrive back home on Wednesday after lifting the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 trophy in Barbados. Millions of fans are waiting eagerly to give a rapturous welcome to the new T20 world champions who will first arrive in New Delhi on July 4.

The Indian contingent was scheduled to travel to New York to take an Emirates flight via Dubai to Mumbai but a hurricane in Barbados disrupted Team India's return plans. The BCCI organized a special Air India flight AIC24WC - Air India Champions 24 World Cup which departed from Barbados on Wednesday morning (4:50 AM local time).

The flight will land at New Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport on Thursday at 06:00 AM IST and is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence for breakfast at 11:00 AM. The Indian team will then travel to Mumbai where the BCCI has hosted a victory parade and a welcome event at Wankhede Stadium in the evening (5:00 PM).

When and where to watch the Indian cricket team's victory parade live online and on TV?

Indian cricket fans who will not be able to celebrate the team's success during the victory parade can watch them live online and on TV. Star Sports Network, the official broadcaster for T20 World Cup 2024, will broadcast the team's arrival in India and their planned victory parade live on TV.

Fans can enjoy a live streaming of team India's victory parade on Star Sport's official YouTube channel from 9:00 AM onwards.

JioCinema will live stream the victory parade online on its website and application. Sports 18 will also live telecast the victory parade from 4:30 PM onwards. Star Sports will also live telecast team India's arrival and victory parade at 9:00 AM, 12:00 PM and 05:00 PM on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 Hindi channels.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India will also felicitate the World Cup-winning members, coaches and support staff with an INR 125 crore cash prize in an event at Wankhede Stadium on Thursday evening.