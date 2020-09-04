Team CSK is supportive of Harbhajan Singh's decision, stands by him and his family: CEO Kasi Viswanathan

Image Source : BCCI Harbhajan Singh

Just a week after Suresh Raina pulled out of the impending 13th season of the Indian Premier League, another veteran Chennai Super Kings cricketer, Harbhajan Singh joined the list owing to "personal reasons" while also informing the team management about his decision.

The 40-year-old off-spinner, who has been part of the CSK setup since being roped in for IPL 2018 campaign, is currently in Jalandhar, Punjab with his family and has called for some privacy.

"I have informed the CSK management about my decision to pull out of this year's IPL. I have decided to take a break due to personal reasons in these difficult times. I expect that everyone would respect my need for privacy," Harbhajan, who was bought by the franchise for Rs 2 crore this season, told PTI on Friday.

Following the announcement, franchise CEO Kasi Viswanathan said that Chennai Super Kings is supportive of the veteran's decision and stands by him and his family amid these tough times.

"Harbhajan Singh informed us he won’t be available due to personal reasons. Team Chennai Super Kings is supportive of his decision and stands by him and his family during these testing times," said the CEO as tweeted by the official Twitter handle of Chennai Super Kings.

Harbhajan Singh informed us he won’t be available due to personal reasons. Team Chennai Super Kings is supportive of his decision and stands by him and his family during these testing times.



KS Viswanathan

CEO — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) September 4, 2020

Harbhajan, who is one of the most successful bowlers in the history of IPL with 150 wickets and is only third behind Lasith Malinga (170) and Amit Mishra (157), felt that it was more important to be with his family at the present moment than be at the UAE for IPL 2020.

"I would only say that there are times when family takes precedence over sport. My young family is my focus of attention now. But yes my heart will be in the UAE with my team. I am sure that Chennai Super Kings will put up yet another fabulous performance," he said.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage