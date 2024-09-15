Tanush Kotian, Shams Mulani shine with ball as India A beat India D in Duleep Trophy round 2

Follow us on Image Source : X Tanush Kotian.

Spin all-rounders Tanush Kotian and Shams Mulani starred with the ball to help India A beat India D in the second round of the Duleep Trophy 2024. Having 488 to defend, Kotian and Mulani led the way with an impressive bowling display to hand India A 186-run win at the Rural Development Trust Stadium, Anantapur.

With their backs against the wall and a tall target to climb, Shreyas Iyer's India D had a task cut out for them. They began the run-chase at the end of Day 3 and lost Atharva Taide before the stumps on the penultimate day.

India D started the final day on 62/1 with Bhui and Yash Dubey unbeaten. The Delhi Capitals batter Bhui displayed a brilliant fight alongside a couple of mini fightbacks from captain Iyer and Sanju Samson. Bhui smashed 113 from 195 balls, laced with 14 fours and three sixes.

While he kept the fight from one end, there was little resistance from the other end with the two spinners doing their job. They extracted turn from the footmarks on the final day and got their rewards. Off-spinner Tanush Kotian bagged four wickets, getting the scalps of Bhui, Saransh Jain, Saurabh Kumar and Harshit Rana. Left-arm spinner Mulani took three in the innings, removing Devdutt Padikkal, Shreyas Iyer and Samson.

With this win, India A have opened their account in the Duleep Trophy points table. For their outright win, the Mayank Agarwal-led side has bagged six points. Meanwhile, India D have been knocked out of the reckoning as they have lost both games and are on zero points.

India C lead the four-team table with nine points. They won the first match against the D side and played a draw against India B in the second round. However, with their first-innings lead, India C took three points from the tied contest. India B are in second place with seven points as they have a win and a draw after the first-inning trail.