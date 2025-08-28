Tamil Nadu veteran ends 13-year-old association, leaves ahead of 2025-26 domestic season Vijay Shankar has left Tamil Nadu after 13 years, seeking more opportunities in the 2025–26 domestic season. Granted an NOC, he follows B Aparajith’s exit. TN replaces him with U-19 allrounder RS Ambrish amid injury setbacks and coaching changes.

Chennai:

Allrounder Vijay Shankar parted ways with Tamil Nadu ahead of the 2025-26 domestic cricket season, marking the end of a 13-year association with his home state. The 34-year-old has received a No-Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA), paving the way for him to represent a new team in the upcoming season.

The move comes after Shankar was left out of the second round of the Buchi Babu Tournament despite featuring in the opening match against Himachal Pradesh. His absence from key games in the recent domestic season, including spending time on the bench during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and missing Tamil Nadu’s opening Ranji Trophy fixtures, is understood to have played a role in his decision.

Throughout his career with Tamil Nadu, Shankar served as a key middle-order batter and occasional seam-bowling option. He amassed 3,142 runs in 81 Ranji Trophy innings at an average of 44.25, including 11 centuries. His standout season came in 2014-15, when he scored 577 runs at 57.70. With the ball, he claimed 43 Ranji wickets.

A former captain, Shankar led Tamil Nadu to titles in the Vijay Hazare, Deodhar, and Syed Mushtaq Ali tournaments. He also made it to India's 2019 ODI World Cup squad, making his mark as a reliable allrounder.

In the 2024-25 Ranji season, he showcased his batting prowess with a career-best 150* against Chandigarh. He also experimented with bowling mystery spin, working alongside Varun Chakravarthy to add carrom balls and wrong'uns to his repertoire.

B Aparajith left Tamil Nadu last season

His exit follows that of fellow senior cricketer B Aparajith, who moved to Kerala. Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu have brought in promising 18-year-old RS Ambrish as a replacement. Ambrish impressed recently with India Under-19s and is viewed as a strong all-round prospect.

Tamil Nadu’s preparations for the new season face additional hurdles, with injuries to key spinners R Sai Kishore and S Ajith Ram. The side begins this campaign under new head coach M Senthilnathan and bowling coach T Kumaran.