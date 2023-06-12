Tamil Nadu Premier League: Where to Watch TNPL 2023? - Live Streaming and All you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Sai Sudharsan will turn out for Lyca Kovai Kings in TNPL 2023

The 7th edition of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) is all set to commence on June 12 with as many as 8 teams locking horns against each other. A total of 32 matches will be played across a month with the final set to take place on July 12. The matches will take place in Cominbatore, Dinidgul, Salem and Tirunelveli. Several talented players will take the field even as quite a few have also played in the Indian Premier League (IPL). This tournament has provided a platform for the players to showcase their talent as well.

Here's is all you need to know about TNPL 2023:

When is TNPL 2023 starting?

TNPL 2023 will commence on June 12 and will go on till July 12.

How many matches will be played in TNPL 2023

A total of 32 matches will be playing this season.

Where to watch TNPL 2023 live on television in India?

All the matches of the TNPL 2023 will be broadcast live on Star Sports 1 Tamil and Star Sports 3 channels in India.

Where to watch TNPL 2023 live streaming?

Live streaming of TNPL 2023 will be available on Fancode app and website.

Squads of all teams?

Ba11sy Trichy: K Mani Bharathi (wk), T Natarajan, Ramadoss Alexander, SP Vinod, Akshay Srinivasan, Antony Dhas, K Easwaran, Daryl Ferrario, V Athisayaraj Davidson, Raghupathy Silambarasan, M Shajahan, P Francis Rokins, Ganga Sridhar Raju, G Godson, R Rajkumar, T Saran, K Monish, K Mohamed Azeem, Jafar Jamal, G Karthik Shanmugam

Chepauk Super Gillies: N Jagadeesan (wk), Pradosh Ranjan Paul (wk), Baba Aparajith, Rajagopal Sathish, Rahil Shah, S Harish Kumar, B Iyappan, M Viju Arul, M Silambarasan, R Sibi, TD Lokesh Raj, S Madhan Kumar, Rocky Bhasker, Ramalingam Rohit, Uthirasamy Sasidev, Sanjay Yadav, S Santosh Shiv

Dindigul Dragons: Adithya Ganesh (wk), R Ashwin, Varun Chakravarthy, Baba Indrajith, Subodh Bhati, Advaith Sharma, Vimal Khumar, P Vignesh, ME Tamil Dhileepan, Affan Khader, S Arun, Rohan Bhutra, VP Diran, Hemanth Kumar, Kishoor, Boopathi Kumar, P Saravana Kumar, C Sarath Kumar

iDream Tiruppur Tamizhans: Tushar Raheja (wk), Vijay Shankar, R Sai Kishore, B Anirudh, Ajith Ram, I Vetrivel, K Vishal Vaidhya, Rajendran Vivek, P Bhuvaneshwaran, NS Chaturved, S Ganesh, Rahul Harish, H Trilok Nag, M Ragavan, Ganeshan Periyaswamy, Mohamed Ali, Radhakrishnan, G Parthasarathy, Alliraj Karuppusamy, S Manigandan

Lyca Kovai Kings: Suresh Kumar (wk), B Sai Sudharsan, M Shahrukh Khan, M Siddharth, M Mohammed, Atheeq Ur Rahman, R Divakar, P Vidyuth, Valliappan Yudheeswaran, S Sujay, K Gowtham Thamarai Kannan, P Hemcharan, L Kiran Akash, Jhatavedh Subramanyan, Ram Arvindh, B Sachin, L Kiran Akash, U Mukilesh, KM Om Prakash

Nellai Royal Kings: Arun Karthik (wk), Sandeep Warrier, Adithya Arun, Guruswamy Ajitesh, Sonu Yadav, P Sugendhiran, Sri Neranjan, L Suryaprakash, SJ Arun Kumar, Ritwik Easwaran, Aswin Crist, M Poiyamozhi, Nidhish Rajagopal, J Rohan, Emmanuel Cherian, NS Harish, N Kabilan, Karthick Manikandan, R Mithun, S Mohan Prasath

Salem Spartans: Amit Sathvik (wk), R Kavin, S Abishiek, Akash Sumra, S Aravind, N Selva Kumaran, Sunny Sandhu, Abhishek Tanwar, V Yuvaraj, Mann Bafna, Kaushik Gandhi, M Ganesh Moorthi, J Gowri Sankar, Muhammad Adnan Khan, Prasanth Rajesh, Sachin Rathi, Ravi Karthikeyan, RS Mokit Hariharan, VRS Guru Kedarnath, RS Jaganath Sinivas

Siechem Madurai Panthers: Washington Sundar, M Ashwin, C Hari Nishaanth, J Koushik, V Aaditya, Ajay Krishna, Anton A Subikshan, D Sudhan, Balu Surya, Swapnil K Singh, M Ayush, K Deeban Lingesh, Shijit Chandran, V Gowtham, Krish Jain, P Saravanan, Dev Rahul, S Sri Abisek, Gurjapneet Singh, S Karthik

