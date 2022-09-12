T20 World Cup: From commentator to World Cup, Dinesh Karthik tweets 'Dreams do come true'

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Dinesh Karthik

Not Everyone's dreams are coming true at the moment, but veteran Indian star Dinesh Karthik is an exception. A year after featuring as a commentator, Karthik is all good to go as a wicketkeeper as he gets ready to feature for Team India.

Now 37, the wicketkeeper batter will board the flight Down Under in October while sending a special message on Twitter. Karthik twitted, "Dreams do come true," after he was picked in the Indian squad.

From Commenator to Wicketkeeper

In the 2021 World Cup Karthik was seen doing commentary duties for Sky Sports and showed his class with the tongue. While it looked like his cricket career was all but over, he rejuvenated himself in the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) after being picked by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

Born into his own after the IPL 2022 season, Karthik has been one of India's best pitch-hitters. He was a member of the T20 World Cup winning squad from 2007, where he featured alongside then captain MS Dhoni, while also featuring alongside Rohit Sharma.

The selection committee headed by Chetan Sharma announced the squad for the T20 World Cup on Monday with Karthik also being part of it. He will have to fight with Rishabh Pant for a place in the Playing XI, but will still explore his opportunity in the team as a useful backup.

The veteran star played in 16 matches for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL and was a stand-out player with 330 runs. His perfoamce saw him return to the team for the home series against South Africa and away series against the West Indies and since has been an integral member of the squad.

