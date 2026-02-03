T20 World Cup 2026: Suryakumar Yadav to Harry Brook, captains of 20 participating teams in tournament

The 10th edition of T20 World Cup is all set get underway on February 7 in India and Sri Lanka. Pakistan will lock horns against the Netherlands at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo at 11 AM IST. West Indies will face Scotland and hosts India will be challenged by the USA in the other two matches on the opening day at 3 PM and 7 PM respectively.
As many as 20 teams are participating in the tournament, and they are divided into four groups of five teams each. The top two teams from each group will make it to the Super 8, where teams will be divided into two groups again. India are the defending champions, having won the 2024 edition under Rohit Sharma's captaincy and will be looking to become the first team to defend the title under Suryakumar Yadav.
Itay are playing in the T20 World Cup for the first time in history, while Uganda, Papua New Guinea and Bangladesh are the three teams that are missing from the previous edition. Apart from Italy, Zimbabwe and the UAE are two other teams that didn't play in the previous edition but have qualified for the upcoming T20 World Cup.
Who is oldest and youngest captain in T20 World Cup 2026?
Italy's Wayne Madsen is the oldest captain in T20 World Cup 2026. He will lead the debutants of the mega event at the age of 42, while Canada's Dilpreet Bajwa is the youngest among the lot. He is only 22 years old and will lead Canada in the matches against South Africa, UAE, New Zealand and Afghanistan in the group stage.
Here's the list of captains of each team participating in the T20 World Cup 2026:
Group A
India - Suryakumar Yadav
USA - Monank Patel
Namibia - Gerhard Erasmus
Netherlands - Scott Edwards
Pakistan - Salman Ali Agha
Group B
Australia - Mitchell Marsh
Sri Lanka - Dasun Shanaka
Zimbabwe - Sikandar Raza
Ireland - Paul Stirling
Oman - Jatinder Singh
Group C
England - Harry Brook
West Indies - Shai Hope
Italy - Wayne Madsen
Nepal - Rohit Paudel
Scotland - Richie Berrington
Group D
South Africa - Aiden Markram
New Zealand - Mitchell Santner
Afghanistan - Rashid Khan
Canada - Dilpreet Bajwa
UAE - Mohammad Waseem