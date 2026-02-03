T20 World Cup 2026: Suryakumar Yadav to Harry Brook, captains of 20 participating teams in tournament T20 World Cup 2026 is all set to get underway on February 7 in India and Sri Lanka. With only four days to go for the mega event, here's the list of captains who will lead their respective teams in the tournament.

New Delhi:

The 10th edition of T20 World Cup is all set get underway on February 7 in India and Sri Lanka. Pakistan will lock horns against the Netherlands at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo at 11 AM IST. West Indies will face Scotland and hosts India will be challenged by the USA in the other two matches on the opening day at 3 PM and 7 PM respectively.

As many as 20 teams are participating in the tournament, and they are divided into four groups of five teams each. The top two teams from each group will make it to the Super 8, where teams will be divided into two groups again. India are the defending champions, having won the 2024 edition under Rohit Sharma's captaincy and will be looking to become the first team to defend the title under Suryakumar Yadav.

Itay are playing in the T20 World Cup for the first time in history, while Uganda, Papua New Guinea and Bangladesh are the three teams that are missing from the previous edition. Apart from Italy, Zimbabwe and the UAE are two other teams that didn't play in the previous edition but have qualified for the upcoming T20 World Cup.

Who is oldest and youngest captain in T20 World Cup 2026?

Italy's Wayne Madsen is the oldest captain in T20 World Cup 2026. He will lead the debutants of the mega event at the age of 42, while Canada's Dilpreet Bajwa is the youngest among the lot. He is only 22 years old and will lead Canada in the matches against South Africa, UAE, New Zealand and Afghanistan in the group stage.

Here's the list of captains of each team participating in the T20 World Cup 2026:

Group A

India - Suryakumar Yadav

USA - Monank Patel

Namibia - Gerhard Erasmus

Netherlands - Scott Edwards

Pakistan - Salman Ali Agha

Group B

Australia - Mitchell Marsh

Sri Lanka - Dasun Shanaka

Zimbabwe - Sikandar Raza

Ireland - Paul Stirling

Oman - Jatinder Singh

Group C

England - Harry Brook

West Indies - Shai Hope

Italy - Wayne Madsen

Nepal - Rohit Paudel

Scotland - Richie Berrington

Group D

South Africa - Aiden Markram

New Zealand - Mitchell Santner

Afghanistan - Rashid Khan

Canada - Dilpreet Bajwa

UAE - Mohammad Waseem