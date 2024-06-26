T20 World Cup 2024 Semi-finals: Schedule, teams, match timings, venues, live streaming - all you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI X/AP India play England while South Africa take on Afghanistan in the two semi-finals as the stage is set for the race to the finish in T20 World Cup 2024

Afghanistan prevailed in a thriller against Bangladesh to not just knock Australia out but confirm the four semi-finalists in the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024. Afghanistan have been the story of the tournament having beaten a couple of big boys New Zealand and Australia on their way to a maiden semifinal appearance in an ICC event. Afghanistan will now be up against another big side, South Africa, who have had their fortunes changed in the tournament with seven wins on the trot.

South Africa have been different as they have stayed the same in the T20 World Cup as they have prevailed in as many as four close matches and ended up on the winning side in each of them. However, none of those wins have been convincing as the Proteas still chase a complete game and hence a maiden World Cup title. In the second semi, it is a repeat of the T20 World Cup 2022 semi-final between India and England. England handed India a thrashing last time around but the Men in Blue have the bowling and the change in approach this time, that is working for them. Can they avenge that defeat? Both the encounters promise cracking contests given the nature of the surfaces in the Caribbean.

Here's all you need to know about T20 World Cup 2024 semi-finals:

Schedule

Semi-final 1: South Africa vs Afghanistan - Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba, Trinidad

Semi-final 2: India vs England - Providence Stadium, Georgetown, Guyana

Match timings

The first semi-final is scheduled for Wednesday, June 26 evening as per local time, however, it is slated for a 6 AM start as per IST on Thursday, June 27. On the other hand, the second semi-final will take place on Thursday, June 27 morning as per local time but is set for an 8 PM IST start. While the first semi-final has gotten a reserve day, the second doesn't but has an extra time of 250 minutes for the game to be extended if the match is interrupted by the rain.

Live telecast and live streaming

The semi-finals like the whole T20 World Cup 2024, will be broadcasted live on Star Sports Network on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD and other language-specific channels of the Star Sports Network in Kannada, Telugu and Tamil. The live streaming of the matches will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and the website. Mobile users can watch the games for free on Hotstar.