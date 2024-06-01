T20 World Cup 2024: Rishabh Pant, Arshdeep Singh shine as India record big win over Bangladesh in warm-up game

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI/X Rishabh Pant during the IND vs BAN T20 World Cup 2024 warm-up match in New York on June 1, 2024

Indian cricket team displayed impressive all-round performance to thrash Bangladesh by 60 runs in the T20 World Cup 2024 warm-up match in New York on Saturday, June 1. In their final preparations for the World Cup, Rishabh Pant and Arshdeep Singh made the biggest impact to boost India's confidence ahead of their opening game against Ireland on June 5.

Rishabh top-scored with 53 runs off 32 balls and Hardik Pandya added quick unbeaten 40 runs to help India score a total of 182/5 in 20 overs. Then in-form pacer Arshdeep Singh took two early big wickets and Shivam Dube displayed his bowling skills to restrict Bangladesh to 122/9.

As expected, the star batter Virat Kohli missed out on the game despite joining the team a day ago and being present at the ground during the toss. Fans were surprised to see Yashasvi Jaiswal also missing out on India's batting starting eleven with Sanju Samson given a chance to open an inning with skipper Rohit Sharma.

Rohit won the toss and elected to bat first in the first-ever game at this new ground. Samson departed after scoring just one run but India dominated powerplay overs with Rohit and Rishabh adding 48 runs for the second wicket.

More to follow...