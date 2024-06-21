Friday, June 21, 2024
     
T20 World Cup 2024: Rain threat looms over India's crucial Super 8 clash against Bangladesh in North Sound

Indian cricket team kicked off their Super 8 campaign with an impressive win over Afghanistan in Bridgetown and will boost their chances to secure a semifinal berth with a potential win against Bangladesh at North Sound's Sir Vivian Richards Stadium.

Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: June 21, 2024 20:51 IST
North Sound weather for IND vs BAN T20 World Cup 2024
Image Source : GETTY Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua

Indian cricket team will have to overcome weather challenges when they take on Bangladesh in the crucial Super 8 clash in the T20 World Cup 2024 in North Sound on Saturday. Rain is likely to play a big role when both teams clash at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua and that is likely to hamper India's position for the semifinal berth.

Rohit Sharma's men continued their unbeaten run this tournament with a 47-run win over Afghanistan in their first Super 8 game. India are facing Bangladesh and Australia in their remaining two games in the Super 8 round and a potential washout may trouble their hopes of finishing in the top two.

According to an AccuWeather report, weather forecasts suggest a 40% chance of precipitation on Saturday. The match is scheduled to begin at 10:00 AM and the morning weather suggests thunderstorms and cloudy weather. 

Notably, rain interrupted Australia's latest clash against Bangladesh in North Sound on Thursday and forecasts suggest heavy rain throughout the night before India's game against Bangladesh. 

India Tv - North Sound weather on June 22, 2024

Image Source : ACCUWEATHERNorth Sound weather on June 22, 2024
More to follow...

 

