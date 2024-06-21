T20 World Cup 2024: Rain threat looms over India's crucial Super 8 clash against Bangladesh in North Sound

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua

Indian cricket team will have to overcome weather challenges when they take on Bangladesh in the crucial Super 8 clash in the T20 World Cup 2024 in North Sound on Saturday. Rain is likely to play a big role when both teams clash at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua and that is likely to hamper India's position for the semifinal berth.

Rohit Sharma's men continued their unbeaten run this tournament with a 47-run win over Afghanistan in their first Super 8 game. India are facing Bangladesh and Australia in their remaining two games in the Super 8 round and a potential washout may trouble their hopes of finishing in the top two.

According to an AccuWeather report, weather forecasts suggest a 40% chance of precipitation on Saturday. The match is scheduled to begin at 10:00 AM and the morning weather suggests thunderstorms and cloudy weather.

Notably, rain interrupted Australia's latest clash against Bangladesh in North Sound on Thursday and forecasts suggest heavy rain throughout the night before India's game against Bangladesh.

North Sound weather on June 22, 2024

