T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan knocked out from Super 8 race after rain washes out USA vs IRE game in Lauderhill

Friday, June 14, 2024
     
The United States of America secured a Super 8 qualification after rain washed out their last group-stage game against Ireland in Lauderhill, Florida. Pakistan suffered an automatic elimination from the Super 8 race despite having a game in hand.

Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: June 14, 2024 23:24 IST
USA vs IRE T20 World Cup 2024 Lauderhill
Image Source : GETTY Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Lauderhill during the USA vs IRE T20 World Cup 2024 match on June 14

Pakistan cricket team suffered a heartbreaking exit from the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 race after rain washed out USA's crucial game against Ireland in Lauderhill on Friday, June 14. A wet outfield forced an official to call off the match with a ball bowled and that boosted the United States of America to the Super 8 round.

With just two points in the first three matches, Pakistan needed Ireland to beat the USA at any cost on Saturday. India had already secured a next-round qualification with three successive wins and the other four teams were fighting for the remaining one spot from Group A.

The USA secured the second spot with five points in four matches as they finished the first-round campaign with two wins and one defeat. Playing in the tournament for the first time, the USA impressed everyone as they became the only second team after Ireland to progress to the second round in their maiden attempt.

T20 World Cup 2024 Group A points table

Teams M W L NR Points NRR
India 3 3 0 0 6 1.137
USA 4 2 1 1 5 0.127
Pakistan 3 1 2 0 2 0.191
Canada 3 1 2 0 2 -0.493
Ireland 3 0 2 1 1 -1.712

T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 table (updated after match no.30)

India are drafted in Group 1 of the Super 8 round where they will face Australia, Afghanistan, and either Bangladesh or the Netherlands. The USA are in Group 2 with confirmed teams South Africa, West Indies and either England or Scotland.

Group 1 Group 2
India  South Africa
Australia West Indies
Afghanistan United States of America
Bangladesh/Netherlands England/Scotland

Meanwhile, the Super 8 fixtures will begin on June 19 and Antigua, Barbados, St Lucia, and St Vincent will host all 12 matches. The first semifinal will be played in Trinidad on June 26 while Guyana will be hosting the second semifinal on June 27. The summit clash will be played at Bridgetown's Kensington Oval on June 29. 

