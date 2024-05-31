T20 World Cup 2024 Live: When and where to watch all matches live for free online and on TV in India?

Follow us on Image Source : ICC/X Rohit Sharma with World Cup trophy in New York

The United States of America and Canada will kick off the highly-anticipated T20 World Cup 2024 tournament in the curtain-raiser clash in Texas on Saturday, June 1. 20 teams will battle it out for the ultimate glory in the ninth edition of the tournament hosted by the USA and West Indies.

The Indian cricket team will be playing a warm-up fixture against Bengladesh in New York on June 1 and will kick off their World Cup campaign against Ireland on June 5. India will play their first three group-stage matches in New York and will face Canada in their last match in Lauderhill.

India and Pakistan will lock horns against each other in the mouth watering clash at New York's Nassau County International Cricket Stadium on June 9. Cricket fans from Indian will be able to enjoy free streaming and telecast of all T20 World Cup matches.

T20 World Cup 2024 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

When is the T20 World Cup 2024 starting?

The T20 World Cup 2024 tournament will begin on June 1, 2024 and the final will be played on June 29.

At what time do the T20 World Cup 2024 matches begin?

The first T20 World Cup 2024 match between the USA and Canadal will begin at 6:00 AM IST (June 2). India's all group-stage matches will beging at 8:00 PM IST. ​

Where can you watch the T20 World Cup 2024 matches on TV?

Indian fans can enjoy live telecast ofT20 World Cup 2024 matches on TV on the Star Sports Network channels in India.

Where can you watch the T20 World Cup 2024 matches online in India?

One can watch the T20 World Cup 2024 matches online on the Disney+ HotStar app and website in India.

T20 World Cup 2024 Groups and Format

All qualified 20 teams are divided in four groups of five each and every team team will be playing a minimum of four matches against their other group members in the first round. Top two teams from each group will be qualified for the Super 8 stages.

Super 8 teams will be divided into two groups of four where each team will play three matches against their other group sides to determine the semifinals berths.