T20 World Cup 2024 Award Winners List: Bumrah clinch Player of the Tournament, Arshdeep tops bowling chart

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Jasprit Bumrah during the IND vs SA T20 World Cup 2024 final in Barbados on June 29, 2024

Indian cricket team clinched the T20 World Cup 2024 title after beating South Africa in the final in Barbados on Saturday, June 29, 2024. Virat Kohli ended his poor run of form by smashing 76 runs as India posted a big total of 176 while batting first and then bowlers made a late comeback to restrict the Proteas to 169 at Kensington Oval.

After guiding India to the joint-highest second T20 World Cup title, the star pacer Jasprit Bumrah bagged the Player of the Tournament award for his impressive performances. Bumrah finished the tournament with a match-winning spell in the final as he took 15 wickets in eight innings.

Arshdeep Singh also scripted history by taking three wickets in the final as he topped the bowling chart with 17 wickets in eight innings, the most in any edition of the tournament. Afghanistan's Rahmanullah Gurbaz finished the top run-scorer with 281 runs after leading his team to a memorable semi-final finish.

T20 World Cup 2024 Award Winners List:

Player of the Tournament - Jasprit Bumrah (15 wickets at an economy rate of 4.17) Player of the Match in the Final - Virat Kohli (76 runs) Most Runs - Rahmanullah Gurbaz (281 runs) Most Wickets - Arshdeep Singh and Fazalhaq Farooqi (17 wickets each) Highest Score - Nicholas Pooran (98 runs vs AFG) Best Figures - Fazalhaq Farooqi (5 for 9 vs Uganda) Highest Strike Rate - Shai Hope (187.71) Best Economy Rate - Tim Southee (3.00) Most Sixes - Nicholas Pooran (17 sixes) Most 50+ Scores - Rohit Sharma and Rahmanullah Gurbaz (3 each) Most Catches - Aiden Markram (8 catches)

More to follow...