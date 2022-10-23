Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV T20 World Cup 2022: When and How to watch South Africa vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup Super 12 match in India?

T20 World Cup 2022 Live Streaming Details: When and How to watch South Africa vs Zimbabwe Super 12 Group 2 match on TV, online

Here are all details about the South Africa vs Zimbabwe Super 12 Group 2 match:

When will the South Africa vs Zimbabwe Super 12 Group 2 match in T20 World Cup be played?

South Africa will have a point to prove on Monday (October 24) as they take on African rivals Zimbabwe in their T20 World Cup Super 12 opener. The clash in Hobart will go down as the first stern test for the Proteas while Zimbabwe will look to build from their Round 1 success. Ahead of the clash, here are all the details of South Africa vs Zimbabwe clash in Hobart.

The South Africa vs Zimbabwe Super 12 Group 2 match in T20 World Cup will be played on Monday, October 24th.

What is the venue for the South Africa vs Zimbabwe Super 12 Group 2 match in T20 World Cup?

The South Africa vs Zimbabwe Super 12 Group 2 match in T20 World Cup will be played at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart.

At what time will the South Africa vs Zimbabwe Super 12 Group 2 match in T20 World Cup match start?

The South Africa vs Zimbabwe Super 12 Group 2 match in T20 World Cup will begin at 1:30 PM IST.

Where can we watch the broadcast of the South Africa vs Zimbabwe Super 12 Group 2 match in T20 World Cup?

The South Africa vs Zimbabwe Super 12 Group 2 match in T20 World Cup will be broadcsted on Star Sports Network.

Where can we watch the live stream of the South Africa vs Zimbabwe Super 12 Group 2 match in T20 World Cup?

The South Africa vs Zimbabwe Super 12 Group 2 match in T20 World Cup will be live streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

South Africa vs Zimbabwe Squad

South Africa​: Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Rilee Rossouw, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen

Zimbabwe: Craig Ervine (c), Ryan Burl, Regis Chakabva, Tendai Chatara, Brad Evans, Luke Jongwe, Clive Madande, Wesley Madhevere, Wellington Masakadza, Tony Munyonga, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Sean Williams

