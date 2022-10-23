Sunday, October 23, 2022
     
T20 World Cup 2022: When and How to watch Bangladesh vs Netherlands T20 World Cup Super 12 match in India?

T20 World Cup 2022: After negotiating a tough path in Round 1 of the T20 World Cup 2022, Netherlands will look to start on a positive note in the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup

Aditya Pimpale New Delhi Updated on: October 23, 2022 12:07 IST
After clinching their place in the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup 2022, the Netherlands will e looking to make a solid start as they take on Bangladesh in Hobart. While the Netherlands will have host confidence, opposition Bangladesh will have plenty of problems to address as they take to gear up for the contest. Ahead of the contest, here are all the Live Streaming details of the Bangladesh vs Netherlands Super 12 match.

Shakib Al Hasan

Here are all details about the Bangladesh vs Netherlands Super 12 Group 2 match:

  • When will the Bangladesh vs Netherlands Super 12 Group 2 match in T20 World Cup be played?

The Bangladesh vs Netherlands Super 12 Group 2 match in T20 World Cup will be played on Monday, October 24th.

  • What is the venue for the Bangladesh vs Netherlands Super 12 Group 2 match in T20 World Cup?

The Bangladesh vs Netherlands Super 12 Group 2 match in T20 World Cup will be played at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart.

  • At what time will the Bangladesh vs Netherlands Super 12 Group 2 match in T20 World Cup match start?

The Bangladesh vs Netherlands Super 12 Group 2 match in T20 World Cup will begin at 9:30 AM IST.

  • Where can we watch the broadcast of the Bangladesh vs Netherlands Super 12 Group 2 match in T20 World Cup?

The Bangladesh vs Netherlands Super 12 Group 2 match in T20 World Cup will be broadcsted on Star Sports Network.

  • Where can we watch the live stream of the Bangladesh vs Netherlands Super 12 Group 2 match in T20 World Cup?

The Bangladesh vs Netherlands Super 12 Group 2 match in T20 World Cup will be live streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

Bangladesh vs Netherlands Squad 

Bangladesh: Shakib Al Hasan (c), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Litton Das, Yasir Ali, Nurul Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain, Hasan Mahmud, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Nasum Ahmed , Soumya Sarkar, Shoriful Islam

Netherlands: Scott Edwards (c), Colin Ackermann, Shariz Ahmad, Logan van Beek, Tom Cooper, Brandon Glover, Timm van der Gugten, Fred Klaassen, Bas de Leede, Paul van Meekeren, Roelof van der Merwe, Stephan Myburgh, Teja Nidamanuru, Max ODowd, Tim Pringle, Vikramjit Singh

 

