T20 World Cup 2022: Shami teases Akhtar with sarcastic tweet after Pakistan's defeat

Team England defeated Pakistan by five wickets in the final of T20 World Cup 2022 on Sunday. Batting first in this match, the Pakistan team lost eight wickets and managed to set a score of 138 runs on the board.

In response, the England team easily achieved this target with one over remaining powered by Ben Stokes brilliant batting.

Mohammed Shami's message for Shoaib Akhtar:

Meanwhile, Team India's star fast bowler Mohammad Shami tweeted a sarcastic post replying on Pakistan's former star player Shoaib Akhtar's tweet. Former fast bowler Akhtar had posted an emoji of heartbreak on Twitter after his country's defeat. After which Shami replied to his tweet and wrote, "Sorry brother It’s call karma"

Why did Shami tease Akhtar?

Earlier, when England defeated the Indian team in the semifinal match, Akhtar fiercely criticized the Indian bowlers. Apart from this, he had also said that Shami did not deserve to be in this team. In response to this, now Shami gave a befitting reply.

England won the title for the second time:

England has won the T20 World Cup title for the first time since 12 years i.e. 2010. In the final match of T20 World Cup 2022 played in Australia, England clinched the trophy and became champions. In the year 2019, England had won the ODI World Cup by defeating New Zealand. Now three years later, once again this team won the ICC title. After winning the tournament in 2010 under the captaincy of Paul Collingwood, England are now champions under the captaincy of Jos Buttler.

What did Jos Buttler say after the victory?

"To win the T20 World Cup now, immensely proud of everyone here. It has been a long journey and few changes but we are reaping the rewards of how we have played in the last few years. It's been a fantastic tournament. We went to Pakistan before coming here, which was a valuable time for the group and this felt a long way after the Ireland match but the character we showed from thereon in must-win games is amazing. He (Matty Motts) has fitted in really well. We have got a few Australians in the coaching staff with us in this tournament and he has led the coaching staff really well, gives the players great freedom," Buttler expressed.

