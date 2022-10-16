Sunday, October 16, 2022
     
  5. T20 World Cup: "IND's bowling lacks impact without Bumrah; looks like medium pace attack", former Pak player

T20 World Cup: "IND's bowling lacks impact without Bumrah; looks like medium pace attack", former Pak player

T20 World Cup 2022: The Indian cricket team is currently in Brisbane to play two warm-up games ahead of T20 World Cup. The men in blue will play their first match against Pakistan on October 23.

Varun Malik Written By: Varun Malik New Delhi Updated on: October 16, 2022 12:04 IST
Aaqib Javed, IND vs PAK, Jasprit Bumrah
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Former PAK cricketer opens on Indian team

T20 World Cup 2022: The T20 festival of cricket has been kicked off in Australia with the round 1 teams having a go at each other in the T20 World Cup. Eight teams are fighting it out for four spots in the Super 12 stage, which begins on October 22. Much-awaited India vs Pakistan match is slated to take place on October 23 and before the two arch-rivals clash, the former Pakistani cricketer has given his say on the Indian team.

Ahead of the Super 12 stage, former Pakistani fast bowler Aaqib Javed has stated that the Indian team is not in good form and their pace attack also lacks impact. "The Indian cricket team is also not in good form. Their batting is struggling, and their bowling without Bumrah is not that impactful. There is an impact of a bowler like there is an impact of Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf. This impact creates a lot of pressure in opposition, it creates a lot of difference," Javed said while speaking to media.

India Tv - Jasprit Bumrah, T20 World Cup 2022

Image Source : GETTY IMAGESJasprit Bumrah was ruled out of the T20 World Cup due to back injury.

He added that India's pace battery looks like a medium pace attack currently. "Their current bowlers are like medium pace bowlers. Yes, Hardik Pandya is a player who can change the course of the game anytime," he added.

The Indian cricket team is currently in Brisbane to play two warm-up games, one each against Australia and New Zealand. The men in blue faced Western Australia XI in two unofficial warm-up games earlier. The Indian bowling lineup is under talks for a few times now with the death bowling not able to defend totals. India were dealt another blow when Ravindra Jadeja and Jasprit Bumrah were ruled out of the tournament. Mohammed Shami was added as Bumrah's replacement and is a veteran speedster with rich experience under his belt. However, it will have to be seen how the Indian team goes when they play their matches in the T20 World Cup. 

