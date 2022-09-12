T20 World Cup 2022: Five Players to miss out on the final squad of India

Follow us on Image Source : ICC Indian team in action.

T20 World Cup 2022: Team India has announced its squad for the fabled T20 World Cup 2022 and for the home T20I series against Australia and South Africa. The Indian team's selection committee met on Monday to pick the squads. The squad lists some strong players that will put India's challenge for the World Cup and a few players have also missed out on the opportunity.

The selectors have named a 15-man squad for the World Cup, while four players will travel with the team as stand-by players. Rohit Sharma will lead the men in blue while KL Rahul will be his deputy.

Let's look at five big players who have missed out to be part of the main squad.

1. Mohammed Shami- Shami's name was on cricket pundits' mouth after India made an early exit from the Asia Cup 2022. Ravi Shastri said that Shami should have been named in the Asia Cup squad considering India had fewer speedsters. But even now when India has four pure seamers in the squad, Shami's extra pace could have given them an advantage on quick Australian pitches. He was there in India's squad for the 2021 T20 World Cup and left a good impact while bowling. Shami has also played a crucial role in Gujarat Titans' win in IPL 2022.

2. Ishan Kishan- Ishan Kishan was also named in India's squad for the 2021 World Cup. The chief selector of the BCCI selection committee Chetan Sharma had said that Kishan can be used as as a floater in the 2021 edition of the World Cup but he appeared in only one match. He had a decent IPL in 2022, scoring 418 runs at an average of 32.15 with three fifties in his name. With Rahul not at his best, Kishan could have been a backup opener and could have been given chance in World Cup or series against Australia and South Africa.

3. Deepak Chahar- Deepak Chahar has a natural swing and bowls at a good pace. Chahar's speed on Australian pitches could be crucial and he is a handy batter down the order. He was also backed by a few experts, who wamted to see him in the World Cup but he currently finds himself in the stand-by list.

4. Sanju Samson- Sanju Samson is another player to miss out on the squad. He is not included in the stand-by and is neither picked for the home series against Australia and South Africa. Samson has scored quick runs in the previous matches, including a 42-ball 77 against Ireland. Samson in IPL 2022 smashed 458 runs at an average of 28.63 including two fifties. In IPL 2021, Samson averaged even better. His 484 runs came at an average of 40.33.

5. Ravi Bishnoi- Ravi Bishnoi is a rising talent and has bowled economical spells. In the past few matches, Bishnoi bowled at an economy of under seven and has scalped nine wickets in the last four games. His career economy in T20I format is 7.08. Bishnoi's leg spin against right-handed batters could have given troubled the batters.

