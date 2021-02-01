Monday, February 01, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. Watch: Nicholas Pooran wreaks havoc in T10 League; slams 12 sixes in incredible 26-ball 89

Watch: Nicholas Pooran wreaks havoc in T10 League; slams 12 sixes in incredible 26-ball 89

Nicholas Pooran hit 12 sixes in a 26-ball 89-run innings for his side Northern Warriors in the T10 League on Sunday.

India TV Sports Desk India TV Sports Desk
New Delhi Published on: February 01, 2021 8:32 IST
nicholas pooran, t10 league, t10 league 2021, nicholas pooran sixes, nicholas pooran 12 sixes, north
Image Source : TWITTER/T10LEAGUE

Nicholas Pooran hit 12 sixes in a 26-ball 89-run innings for his side Northern Warriors in the T10 League on Sunday.

West Indies' Nicholas Pooran wreaked havoc on the Bangla Tigers in the ongoing 2021 T10 League, scoring 89 runs in merely 26 deliveries for Northern Warriors. 

Pooran slammed 12 sixes in his innings, and also hit 32 runs in the eighth over of the innings, as Warriors defeated the Tigers by 30 runs. The batsman's innings steered Warriors to 162/4 in 10 overs, which is now the highest score in the T10 League this season.

Related Stories

Othe West Indies players Lendl Simmons (41) and Rovman Powell (13* off 4 deliveries) also made handy contributions in the innings.

Watch:

In the chase, Warriors were restricted to 132/3. Captain Andre Fletcher was the top-scorer of the innings (53 off 28 deliveries), while UAE cricketer Chirag Suri scored 42 off 16 balls.

Northern Warriors are at the top of the table in Group A in the league with two wins in three games.

Write a comment

Live Scorecard

Top News

Latest News