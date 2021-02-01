Watch: Nicholas Pooran wreaks havoc in T10 League; slams 12 sixes in incredible 26-ball 89

Image Source : TWITTER/T10LEAGUE Nicholas Pooran hit 12 sixes in a 26-ball 89-run innings for his side Northern Warriors in the T10 League on Sunday.

West Indies' Nicholas Pooran wreaked havoc on the Bangla Tigers in the ongoing 2021 T10 League, scoring 89 runs in merely 26 deliveries for Northern Warriors.

Pooran slammed 12 sixes in his innings, and also hit 32 runs in the eighth over of the innings, as Warriors defeated the Tigers by 30 runs. The batsman's innings steered Warriors to 162/4 in 10 overs, which is now the highest score in the T10 League this season.

Othe West Indies players Lendl Simmons (41) and Rovman Powell (13* off 4 deliveries) also made handy contributions in the innings.

In the chase, Warriors were restricted to 132/3. Captain Andre Fletcher was the top-scorer of the innings (53 off 28 deliveries), while UAE cricketer Chirag Suri scored 42 off 16 balls.

Northern Warriors are at the top of the table in Group A in the league with two wins in three games.