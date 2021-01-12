Syed Mushtaq Ali: Siddharth Kaul grabs hat-trick, guides Punjab to comprehensive win against Karnataka

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SIDDHARTH KAUL Siddharth Kaul

Pacer Siddharth Kaul's four-wicket haul, including a hat-trick, helped Punjab beat Karnataka comprehensively by nine wickets with more than six overs to spare in an Elite A match of the T20 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy here on Tuesday.

Karnataka were restricted to 125 for eight wickets as Kaul ended with the match with figures of 4/26, and Punjab's Prabhsimran Singh scored an unbeaten 89 as they chase down the target with ease. Punjab finished with 127/1 wicket in 14.4 overs.

Kaul removed Rohan Kadam, who with 32 runs was Karnataka's highest scorer, with the third delivery of the 17th over, after which he dismissed Aniruddha Joshi and Abhimanyu Mithun to complete the hat-trick.

In an Elite B game in Kolkata, Vivek Singh scored 100 not out to guide Bengal to a 16-run win against Jharkhand. His century helped Bengal to 161/6 wickets in 20 overs, and then pacer Ishan Porel bagged 3/34 to help restrict Jharkhand to 145/9 wkts in 20 overs.

In another Elite B match, Tamil Nadu eased to a 10-wicket win over Assam. Assam were restricted to 126/7 wickets in 20 overs after which Tamil Nadu openers Narayan Jagadeesan (78 not out) and Hari Nishanth (47 not out) took their team home for an easy win.

In an Elite C match in Vadodara, Kedar Jadhav smashed an unbeaten 45-ball 84 as his 136-run stand with Naushad Sheikh (78 not out) for the third wicket helped Maharashtra beat Chattisgarh by eight wickets. Chattisgarh had scored 192/5 wickets, but Jadhav smashed five fours and as many sixes to lead Maharashtra to victory in a match that went down to the last ball.

Brief scores:

Elite A (in Bengaluru):

Uttar Pradesh 133/9 wkts in 20 overs (Karan Sharma 55, Bhuvneshwar Kumar 24 not out; Harsh Tyagi 2/17) lost to Railways 137/2 wkts in 17.4 overs (Mrunal Devdhar 57, Shivam Chaudhary 56 not out) by eight wickets with 14 balls remaining

Karnataka 125/8 wkts in 20 overs (Rohan Kadam 32, Devdutt Padikkal 19; Siddhart Kaul 4/26) lost to Punjab 127/1 wkt in 14.4 overs (Prabhsimran Singh 89 not out, Abhishek Sharma 30; Krishnappa Gowtham 1/28) by nine wickets with 32 balls remaining

Tripura 93 all out in 18.1 overs (Udiyan Bose 28, Sankar Paul 27; Aquib Nabi 3/10) lost to Jammu and Kashmir 94/3 wkts in 14.5 overs (Suryansh Raina 33, Shubham Pundir 21 not out; Manisankar Murasingh 2/19) by seven wickets with 31 balls remaining

Elite B (in Kolkata):

Hyderabad 153/8 wkts in 20 overs (Tilak Verma 44, Tanmay Agarwal 34; Suryakant Pradhan 3/34) beat Odisha 147/4 wkts in 20 overs (Govinda Poddar 50, Subhranshu Senapati 43 not out; Chama Milind 2/24) by six runs

Bengal 161/6 wkts in 20 overs (Vivek Singh 100 not out, Shreevats Goswami 27; Monu Kumar 3/30) beat Jharkhand 145/9 wkts in 20 overs (Virat Singh 47, Utkarsh 28; Ishan Porel 3/34) by 16 runs

Assam 126/7 wkts in 20 overs (Rajjakuddin Ahmed 29, Riyan Parag 24; Murugan Ashwin 2/16) lost to Tamil Nadu 128/0 wkts in 15 overs (Narayan Jagadeesan 78 not out, C Hari Nishanth 47 not out; Rahul Singh 0/28) by 10 wickets with 30 balls remaining

Elite C (in Vadodara):

Gujarat 172/5 wkts in 20 overs (Priyank Panchal 46, Ripal Patel 41 not out; Dikshanshu Negi 2/25) beat Uttarakhand 99/8 wkts in 20 overs (Jay Bista 26, Karn Kaushal 25; Piyush Chawla 3/12) by 73 runs

Chattisgarh 192/5 wkts in 20 overs (Rishabh Tiwari 44, Shashank Chandrakar 44; Manoj Ingale 2/43) lost to Maharashtra 196/2 wkts in 20 overs (Kedar Jadhav 84 not out, Naushad Shaikh 78 not out; Veer Pratap Singh 1/23) by eight wickets

Himachal Pradesh 109 all out in 20 overs (Prashant Chopra 39, Amit Kumar 19; Babashafi Pathan 3/9) lost to Baroda 112/6 wkts in 19 overs (Kedar Devdhar 49 not out, Abhimanyusingh Rajput 15; Vaibhar Arora 2/34) by four wickets with six balls remaining.