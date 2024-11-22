Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024 Live Streaming: When and where to watch domestic T20 games online, on TV?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024 Live Streaming details

The 17th edition of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy will begin with 38 teams clashing with each other for the domestic T20 glory from November 23. The international cricketers Hardik Pandya, Shreyas Iyer, Mohammed Shami and Yuzvendra Chahal further spice up the competition with the IPL 2025 mega auction coming up on Sunday.

The defending champions Punjab will be facing Bengal in their opening game in Rajkot while the start-studded Mumbai take on neighbours Goa in their first game. All first-round games will be played on Saturday and the second-round matches will begin on November 23.

All 38 Ranji Trophy teams are divided into 5 groups (3 groups with 8 teams each and 2 groups with 7 teams each). Tamil Nadu, the record three-time winners, are drafted in Group B with domestic giants Baroda and Karnataka.

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024 Groups

Group A: Bengal, Punjab, Bihar, Rajasthan, Hyderabad, Meghalaya, Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram.

Group B: Baroda, Gujarat, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Saurashtra, Sikkim, Tripura.

Group C: Arunachal Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Manipur, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand.

Group D: Assam, Railways, Chandigarh, Puducherry, Vidarbha, Odisha, Chhattisgarh.

Group E: Goa, Mumbai, Kerala, Services, Maharashtra, Nagaland, Andhra.

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024 live streaming and telecast

When is the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024 starting?

The 17th season of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy will begin on November 23, the knockout games will start on December 3 and the final will be played on December 15.

At what time do the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024 matches begin?

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024 matches will begin at 09:00 AM IST and the last match of the day will start at 4:30 PM IST.​

Where can you watch the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024 matches live on TV?

Indian cricket fans can enjoy the live telecast of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024 matches on Sports18 and DD Sports TV channels.

Where can you watch the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024 matches online for free in India?

The majority of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024 matches are available for free live streaming on the JioCinema application and website for India-based users.