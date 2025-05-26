Suryakumar Yadav shatters Sachin Tendulkar's 15-year-old record, creates history during stellar IPL 2025 Suryakumar Yadav broke Sachin Tendulkar's historic record during the Mumbai Indians' clash against Punjab Kings at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium. SKY continued his strong run in the Indian Premier League 2025 as he slammed another fifty-plus score.

New Delhi:

Mumbai Indians star Suryakumar Yadav registered historic milestones during his team's last league stage match of IPL 2025 against Punjab Kings on Monday, May 26. Surya has now shattered a historic record of legend Sachin Tendulkar during the clash at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

SKY has gone past Tendulkar in the record for most runs scored by an MI batter in a single IPL season. Sachin had made 618 runs in IPL 2010, a record which stood tall all these years until now. SKY needed 36 runs to go past the former MI skipper and did so in the 15th over when he pulled Arshdeep Singh for a single on mid-wicket.

Most runs for MI in an IPL season:

619* - Suryakumar Yadav (2025)

618 - Sachin Tendulkar (2010)

605 - Suryakumar Yadav (2023)

553 - Sachin Tendulkar (2011)

540 - Lendl Simmons (2015)

538 - Rohit Sharma (2013)

Notably, Surya had come close of this record earlier in 2023, when he had hit 603 runs in the season.

Surya breaks all-time T20 world record

Meanwhile, Suryakumar also shattered a T20 world record and an all-time IPL record during his knock. He broke Temba Bavuma's world record for most consecutive 25+ scores in T20 cricket. His knock was the 14th consecutive 25+ score for Surya, being one more than what Bavuma had hit consecutively.

Along with this milestone, SKY has also shattered an all-time IPL record. His 14th 25+ score is the most number of 25+ scores in an IPL season ever, going past the joint record held by Kane Williamson and Shubman Gill of 13 such scores each in a season.

Most 25+ scores in an IPL season:

14 - Suryakumar Yadav (14 innings) in 2025

13 - Shubman Gill (17 innings) in 2023

13 - Kane Williamson (17 innings) in 2018

Punjab Kings had won the toss earlier and had invited MI to bat first. PBKS made two changes to their Playing XI, bringing Kyle Jamieson and Vijaykumar Vyshak. Notably, Yuzvendra Chahal remains absent from the team for the second straight game due to his wrist injury.