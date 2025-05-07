Suryakumar Yadav only behind Temba Bavuma in elite T20 list Flamboyant batter Suryakumar Yadav surpassed Brad Hodge and is now only behind Temba Bavuma in elite T20 list. Nevertheless, despite his 35-run knock, Mumbai suffered a defeat to Gujarat Titans in the ongoing IPL 2025.

Mumbai:

Suryakumar Yadav smacked 35 runs off 24 balls against Gujarat Titans at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. He stitched an important partnership of 71 runs with Will Jacks and brought Mumbai back into the contest, but eventually suffered a three-wicket defeat (DLS method). Nevertheless, with his 35-run knock, Suryakumar now has registered 12 consecutive 25+ run scores in T20 cricket.

Temba Bavuma is only ahead of him in the race, having scored 13 25+ scores in T20 cricket. He did it in the 2019-2020 season. Notably, Suryakumar and Brad Hodge were tied with 12 each, but with the knock against Gujarat, the flamboyant cricketer went ahead in the race.

Name Most consecutive 25+ score in T20 Temba Bavuma 13 Suryakumar Yadav 12 Brad Hodge 11 Jakes Rudolf 11 Kumar Sangakkara 11 Chris Lynn 11 Kyle Mayers 11

Gujarat move to top of the table

Chasing 156 runs in the second innings, Gujarat had a rough start as opener Sai Sudharsan departed for five runs. The struggle continued after his dismissal as Gujarat registered the third-lowest total of IPL 2025. However, Shubman Gill and Jos Buttler managed to bring them back into the contest. Gill made 43 runs while Buttler scored 30 as Gujarat were cruising for victory at one stage before rain interrupted.

After the break, things changed drastically for them. Wickets fell quickly and Mumbai were back into the contest. Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult bowled in tandem and put the visitors under pressure. Mumbai were notably ahead in the DRS before the rain interrupted again.

After the break, Gujarat were asked to chase 15 runs in the final over. Rahul Tewatia and Gerald Coetzee were in the middle but they managed to get the job done against Deepak Chahar. With the win, Gujarat moved to the top of the points table. They have won eight out of 11 matches so far in the league. Mumbai, on the other hand, are fourth on the table.