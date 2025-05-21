Suryakumar Yadav equals world record, scores half-century vs DC in IPL 2025 Mumbai Indians batter Suryakumar Yadav played a vital knock of unbeaten 73 runs against Delhi Capitals. Courtesy of his brilliance, Mumbai posted 180 runs in the first innings. If MI win the match, they will qualify for playoffs.

Mumbai:

Flamboyant Mumbai Indians batter Suryakumar Yadav continued his stellar form in the ongoing IPL 2025 with another impressive performance. Playing against the Delhi Capitals at the Wankhede Stadium, the 34-year-old smashed an unbeaten 73, guiding his team to a total of 180.

With this knock, Suryakumar has now equalled South African cricketer Temba Bavuma's record for the most consecutive 25+ scores in T20 cricket - both standing at 13. He is followed by Kyle Mayers, Chris Lynn, Kumar Sangakkara, Jacques Rudolph, and Brad Hodge, who have each recorded 11 such consecutive scores.

Notably, Delhi had a terrific start to the match and at one point, Mumbai looked to be scoring less than 150 runs in the first innings. Suryakumar and Tilak Varma were struggling heavily to get going and things got extremely difficult for the Mumbai players in the middle. However, towards the death overs, Suryakumar and Naman Dhir changed the complexion of the game, helping their team set a defendable total on the board.

In the final two overs, DC conceded 48 runs. Mukesh Kumar conceded 27 runs in the penultimate over while Dushmantha Chameera leaked 21. After the game, the Mumbai-born noted that the wicket acted slow for a while and as a team, they believed 165 would be a good total on the board, but he was happy to surpass that. He also noted the importance of patience, as by taking the game deep, Suryakumar could deliver in the final overs of the innings.

“ This is one innings which I was hoping for a very long time. A difficult situation I go into bat and I try to bat till the end and get a score which is maybe a little above par. (Was batting difficult?) It was a slow wicket with the weather around but we had to dig deep, we talked about that during our practice sessions. We knew that the wicket's going to be like this, so we planned accordingly and that's the same way we batted. (On playing the waiting game till the last 2 overs) Waiting gives you a lot of truths in life, it felt I was good inside. I haven't checked the dew till now, but we thought it's a 160-165 wicket, we've got 15 runs extra, let's see, good game on the hands," Suryakumar said in the mid-match presentation.