Suryakumar Yadav etches name in elite list after brilliant knock against RR Star Mumbai Indians batter Suryakumar Yadav etched his name in a unique list with his 48-run knock against Rajasthan Royals in the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025. He moved past Robin Uthappa in the list.

New Delhi:

Game 50 of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025 saw Mumbai Indians taking on Rajasthan Royals. Both sides faced off at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on May 1, and it was Mumbai Indians who came in to bat first after losing the toss.

Coming in to bat first, Mumbai Indians put in an excellent performance with the bat, Ryan Rickelton and Rohit Sharma put in an exceptional show with the bat, and to follow it up, Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya put in a brilliant performance as well.

Where Hardik amassed 48* runs in 23 deliveries, Suryakumar Yadav had the exact same figures as well, scoring 48* runs in 23 balls. In his 48-run knock, Surya etched quite the record to his name. It is worth noting that this was the 11th consecutive time that Surya has scored 25+ runs in the IPL.

He became the only batter to do so in the tournament, Robin Uthappa has done so 10 times, with Steve Smith, Virat Kohli, and Sai Sudharsan following them, having done so 9 times each.

Speaking of the game between RR and MI, Rohit Sharma and Ryan Rickelton propelled their side to a good start. Opening the innings, both batters scored 53 and 61 runs, respectively.

Royals’ bowlers hoped for a good start, but they were unable to take wickets, which saw MI get into a commanding position right from the get go. After Rohit and Rickelton, both Hardik and Suryakumar Yadab went unbeaten for 48 each, and Mumbai Indians posted a total of 217 runs in the first innings.

With the clash being a must-win encounter for Rajasthan Royals, conceding 217 runs was not a good start for the side. Sitting in eighth place in the standings, Royals will have to win every game going forward if they want to qualify.