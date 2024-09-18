Suryakumar Yadav cleared for Duleep Trophy 2024 final round; replaces Sarfaraz Khan in India B team

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Suryakumar Yadav during the T20 World Cup match in Bridgetown on June 19, 2024

Suryakumar Yadav is set to return to action for the final round of the Duleep Trophy 2024 after getting a clearance for the NCA on Wednesday. The star batter missed the first two fixtures due to an injury but has been cleared fit for the third-round matches starting on Thursday, September 18.

The 34-year-old batter is set to replace Sarfaraz Khan in the India B squad for the final round. Sarfaraz has been selected for India's squad for the first Test against Bangladesh starting tomorrow in Chennai. Abhimanyu Easwaran-led India B will take on Shreyas Iyer's struggling India D side at Anatapur's Rural Development Trust Stadium B.

Suryakumar previously withdrew his name after suffering a minor thumb injury before the Buchi Babu Invitational in Coimbatore. Earlier he revealed his desire to do well in domestic cricket and to return to India's Test squad.

India B squad for Duleep Trophy 2024:

Abhimanyu Easwaran (C), Suryakumar Yadav, Musheer Khan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini, Mukesh Kumar, Rahul Chahar, R Sai Kishore, Mohit Awasthi, N Jagadeesan (WK), Suyash Prabhudessai, Rinku Singh, Himanshu Mantri (WK).

