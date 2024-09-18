Suryakumar Yadav cleared for Duleep Trophy 2024 final round; replaces Sarfaraz Khan in India B team

Suryakumar Yadav is set to return to action for the final round of the Duleep Trophy 2024 after getting a clearance for the NCA on Wednesday. The star batter missed the first two fixtures due to an injury but has been cleared fit for the third-round matches starting on Thursday, September 18.
The 34-year-old batter is set to replace Sarfaraz Khan in the India B squad for the final round. Sarfaraz has been selected for India's squad for the first Test against Bangladesh starting tomorrow in Chennai. Abhimanyu Easwaran-led India B will take on Shreyas Iyer's struggling India D side at Anatapur's Rural Development Trust Stadium B.
Suryakumar previously withdrew his name after suffering a minor thumb injury before the Buchi Babu Invitational in Coimbatore. Earlier he revealed his desire to do well in domestic cricket and to return to India's Test squad.
India B squad for Duleep Trophy 2024:
Abhimanyu Easwaran (C), Suryakumar Yadav, Musheer Khan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini, Mukesh Kumar, Rahul Chahar, R Sai Kishore, Mohit Awasthi, N Jagadeesan (WK), Suyash Prabhudessai, Rinku Singh, Himanshu Mantri (WK).
More to follow...