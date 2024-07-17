Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya's record as captain as BCCI mulls over captaincy pick for Sri Lanka tour

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya.

Suryakumar Yadav or Hardik Pandya? The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) continues to brainstorm over the ideal successor of Rohit Sharma in the shortest format of the game.

Hardik went into the recently concluded ICC Men's T20 World Cup as Rohit's vice-captain and played a key role in ensuring that India lifted the trophy after remaining unbeaten in the entire tournament.

With Rohit Sharma having announced his T20I retirement and India due to tour Sri Lanka for a three-match T20I and ODI series, starting July 27, it was expected that Hardik would be the go-to choice for the selectors as the new captain (in T20Is) but as per the latest reports Suryakumar Yadav's name is also being discussed and he may pip Hardik in the race to captaincy.

It comes across as an interesting development as it was Hardik who led the team predominantly in the bilateral tournaments that succeeded the T20 World Cup 2022 before getting injured during the ODI World Cup 2023.

Hardik's injury came as a blessing for Suryakumar Yadav and he was given the responsibility to lead the team in a five-match home series against Australia at home and in a three-match series against the Proteas in South Africa.

Suryakumar Yadav grabbed the opportunity presented with both hands and helped India register a dominant 4-1 series win over Australia. The challenge in South Africa was even bigger and a loss in the 2nd T20I meant that India were in danger of conceding the series.

However, Suryakumar led from the front and scored a hundred in India's 106-run win over the Proteas to square the series 1-1.

The selection panel, led by Ajit Agarkar seems fairly impressed by Suryakumar's leadership ability and the way he has delivered in the limited opportunities that have come his way.

While Suryakumar has certainly not put a foot wrong, Hardik's captaincy record in the shortest format also makes for a good reading.

The star allrounder has led India in 16 T20Is with 10 wins, five losses and a game ending in a tie. Hardik's win percentage is 62.50 and has proven that he is a worthy leader.

With the Sri Lanka tour around the corner, the selectors will have to make the tough call and it will pave the way to a phase of transition in Indian cricket.