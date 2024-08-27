Suryakumar Yadav aims to earn spot in India's Test squad with grind in red-ball cricket

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Suryakumar Yadav during India's practice session.

India's T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav wants to make a comeback to the Test squad by grinding it out in the domestic red-ball tournaments.

However, Suryakumar is aware of the fact that he is way below in the pecking order compared to other players who are either a part of the preferred playing XI or are a part of the likely 15-member squad.

"There are a lot of people who have worked really hard to earn their place and even I want to earn that spot again," Suryakumar was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo in Coimbatore on Monday on the sidelines of the Buchi Babu Invitational tournament.

"I made my debut for India in Tests. After that, I got injured as well. There were a lot of people who got an opportunity and have done well too. They deserve that opportunity right now.

"Going forward, if I have to play, then I will automatically play. That's not in my control. What's in my power right now is to play the Buchi Babu tournament, go on to play the Duleep Trophy and then see what happens. But yes, I'm really looking forward. There are ten Test matches lined up and I'm obviously excited for some red-ball fun."

Suryakumar's last first-class appearance came in the Duleep Trophy almost 13 months ago. He has been an integral part of India's success in the T20I format, however, he couldn't make the most of the opportunities which came his way in the ODI format. The 33-year-old has a decent first-class record. He has aggregated 5628 runs in 82 first-class games at an average of 43.62 with the help of 14 hundreds and 29 fifties.

"Red-ball cricket has always been my priority," Suryakumar said. "When I grew up in the maidans of Mumbai and played a lot of local cricket, I started playing with the red cherry. The love for the longest format began there, and has always been there.

"I have taken part in a lot of first-class matches for more than ten years now and I still cherish playing this format. There's no question about it and that's why I'm here before the Duleep Trophy.

"I will always look for an opportunity to come and play for Mumbai, be it in first-class cricket or a tournament like the Buchi Babu. A lot of international players have played in this competition before and have gone on to represent the country."