Tuesday, August 27, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. Suryakumar Yadav aims to earn spot in India's Test squad with grind in red-ball cricket

Suryakumar Yadav aims to earn spot in India's Test squad with grind in red-ball cricket

Suryakumar Yadav has played only a single Test match in his playing career so far. The right-handed batter's maiden Test appearance came against Australia during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in 2023 on home soil.

Edited By: Kumar Rupesh @afiestysoul New Delhi Updated on: August 27, 2024 14:15 IST
Suryakumar Yadav during India's practice session.
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Suryakumar Yadav during India's practice session.

India's T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav wants to make a comeback to the Test squad by grinding it out in the domestic red-ball tournaments.

However, Suryakumar is aware of the fact that he is way below in the pecking order compared to other players who are either a part of the preferred playing XI or are a part of the likely 15-member squad.

"There are a lot of people who have worked really hard to earn their place and even I want to earn that spot again," Suryakumar was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo in Coimbatore on Monday on the sidelines of the Buchi Babu Invitational tournament. 

"I made my debut for India in Tests. After that, I got injured as well. There were a lot of people who got an opportunity and have done well too. They deserve that opportunity right now.

"Going forward, if I have to play, then I will automatically play. That's not in my control. What's in my power right now is to play the Buchi Babu tournament, go on to play the Duleep Trophy and then see what happens. But yes, I'm really looking forward. There are ten Test matches lined up and I'm obviously excited for some red-ball fun."

Suryakumar's last first-class appearance came in the Duleep Trophy almost 13 months ago. He has been an integral part of India's success in the T20I format, however, he couldn't make the most of the opportunities which came his way in the ODI format. The 33-year-old has a decent first-class record. He has aggregated 5628 runs in 82 first-class games at an average of 43.62 with the help of 14 hundreds and 29 fifties.

Related Stories
ICC announces revised warm-up fixtures for Women's T20 World Cup 2024; India to play two matches

ICC announces revised warm-up fixtures for Women's T20 World Cup 2024; India to play two matches

BCCI names India's squad for Women's T20 World Cup, suspense over Shreyanka Patil's participation

BCCI names India's squad for Women's T20 World Cup, suspense over Shreyanka Patil's participation

Star Indian players Mohammed Siraj, Ravindra Jadeja pull out of Duleep Trophy

Star Indian players Mohammed Siraj, Ravindra Jadeja pull out of Duleep Trophy

"Red-ball cricket has always been my priority," Suryakumar said. "When I grew up in the maidans of Mumbai and played a lot of local cricket, I started playing with the red cherry. The love for the longest format began there, and has always been there.

"I have taken part in a lot of first-class matches for more than ten years now and I still cherish playing this format. There's no question about it and that's why I'm here before the Duleep Trophy.

"I will always look for an opportunity to come and play for Mumbai, be it in first-class cricket or a tournament like the Buchi Babu. A lot of international players have played in this competition before and have gone on to represent the country."

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Cricket News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement