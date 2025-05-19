Sunrisers Hyderabad chase record total to knock Lucknow Super Giants out of IPL 2025 Lucknow Super Giants have now been officially knocked out of the race to the IPL 2025 playoffs after their defeat to Sunrisers Hyderabad. SRH have chased down a record total without much of an issue to secure their fourth win of the season.

New Delhi:

Sunrisers Hyderabad have chased down a record score in their clash against Lucknow Super Giants at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow to knock LSG out of the tournament. Abhishek Sharma's blistering fifty and strong knocks from Heinrich Klaasen and Kamindu Mendis helped SRH chase down the 206-run target with ease.

SRH have become the first team to chase a score of over 200 at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in IPL as they unleashed glimpses of their batting might in the clash against LSG. The loss also meant that LSG have been officially knocked out of the race to the IPL 2025 playoffs. The race is now down to two teams - Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals - for the only remaining spot.

Coming to the match, Abhishek, Klaasen, Kamindu and Ishan Kishan led the way with the bat in the chase. While SRH lost Atharva Taide early in the second over, Abhishek and Ishan began setting things up well. Abhishek turned on his carnage, while Kishan played a good second fiddle to the hard-hitting opener.

The major highlight of the innings was Abhishek slamming Ravi Bishnoi for four consecutive sixes in an over that went for 26. Abhishek was dismissed soon in the eighth over by Digvesh Singh Rathi as drama and a heated exchange followed the dismissal. Klaasen and Kamindu took the baton further and led the team stride forward.

There was a slight window for LSG when Klaasen was dismissed and Kamindu retired hurt, however, LSG had too few runs to play with. Aniket Verma and Nitish Reddy saw off the chase with Nitish hitting the winning runs in the 19th over to chase a record score and knock LSG out.

Earlier, Lucknow Super Giants had posted 205/7 after being sent into bat. Mitchell Marsh and Aiden Markram provided the Super Giants with a strong start, while Nicholas Pooran provided the late flourish. Marsh scored 65 from 39 balls, while Markram made 61 from 38 deliveries. Pooran played a measured knock, carrying the team in the middle phase and unleashing his strokes at the end. He made 45 from 26 balls as LSG posted their highest score at their home ground.