Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Sports
  3. Cricket
  4. Sunrisers Hyderabad's batting might makes light work of Rajasthan Royals in Hyderabad

Sunrisers Hyderabad's batting might makes light work of Rajasthan Royals in Hyderabad

Ishan Kishan's blistering hundred propelled Sunrisers Hyderabad to 286/6, the second-highest total in IPL as SRH eased past Rajasthan Royals in the second match of the tournament. The Royals ended on 242/6 as they looked for damage control.

Ishan Kishan.
Ishan Kishan. Image Source : AP
Edited By: Varun Malik @varunm0212
New DelhiPublished: , Updated:

Sunrisers Hyderabad carried their beast mode of IPL 2024 into IPL 2025 after their batting might made light work of Rajasthan Royals in match 2 of the season on Sunday, March 23. After putting up the second-highest score in IPL history on the board - 286/6 - SRH handed RR a 44-run defeat in their opener at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad.

Ishan Kishan led the team with a blistering hundred. He smoked 106 from 47 balls as he became the first Sunrisers batter to hit a hundred in IPL. Kishan hit his century in 45 balls, which is now the joint second-fastest by an Indian in the Indian cash-rich league.

In reply, the Royals were always on the back foot in their hunt for a mountain. They did fight well with the bat and did the damage control to end up making 242/6 in reply.

More to follow...

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section
Cricket Sunrisers Hyderabad Rajasthan Royals
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\