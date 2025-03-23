Sunrisers Hyderabad's batting might makes light work of Rajasthan Royals in Hyderabad Ishan Kishan's blistering hundred propelled Sunrisers Hyderabad to 286/6, the second-highest total in IPL as SRH eased past Rajasthan Royals in the second match of the tournament. The Royals ended on 242/6 as they looked for damage control.

Sunrisers Hyderabad carried their beast mode of IPL 2024 into IPL 2025 after their batting might made light work of Rajasthan Royals in match 2 of the season on Sunday, March 23. After putting up the second-highest score in IPL history on the board - 286/6 - SRH handed RR a 44-run defeat in their opener at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad.

Ishan Kishan led the team with a blistering hundred. He smoked 106 from 47 balls as he became the first Sunrisers batter to hit a hundred in IPL. Kishan hit his century in 45 balls, which is now the joint second-fastest by an Indian in the Indian cash-rich league.

In reply, the Royals were always on the back foot in their hunt for a mountain. They did fight well with the bat and did the damage control to end up making 242/6 in reply.

More to follow...