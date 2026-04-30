Sunrisers Hyderabad achieve special feat 13 years after making IPL debut with win over Mumbai Indians

Mumbai:

Sunrisers Hyderabad continued their merry run in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Wednesday as they defeated five-time champions Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium. SRH chased down a mammoth target of 244 runs to register their fifth consecutive win of the season. With this win, the franchise also touched a special milestone of 100 wins in the history of IPL, 13 years after making their debut in 2013.

Even though the Hyderabad franchise exists in the IPL since its inception in 2008, the earlier team was different. The Deccan Chargers team was from Hyderabad, and it was owned by Deccan Chronicles Holdings Ltd (DCHL). The team was active from 2008 to 2012 before being terminated due to financial issues and replaced by Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2013.

For the unversed, SRH is owned by Kalanithi Maran of the Sun Group with his daughter Kavya Maran acting as the CEO of the team.

Coming back to SRH's achievement of 100 wins, it took them 205 matches to reach the milestone, having lost 104 of them. However, SRH boast of an overall win percentage of 49.01%, which is better than Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings, who have been featuring in the league since 2008. The team has played a total of four tied matches so far, winning only one of them.

SRH have won most matches against which team?

SRH have played against 12 different opponents so far in the IPL and have enjoyed the most wins against Punjab Kings. However, they lost most matches (20) against the Kolkata Knight Riders in 31 face-offs. SRH have also struggled over the years against Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings, winning only 11 and 8 matches against them respectively in 26 and 23 clashes.

SRH wins against each opposition team in IPL

17/25 wins vs PBKS

14/27 wins (NR-1) vs DC

14/23 wins vs RR

14/26 wins vs RCB

11/31 wins vs KKR

11/26 wins vs MI

8/23 wins vs CSK

5/5 wins vs GL

2/7 wins vs LSG

2/2 wins vs PWI

1/6 wins vs GT

1/4 wins vs RPS

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