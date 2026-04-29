How can Mumbai Indians qualify for IPL 2026 playoffs after defeat to Sunrisers Hyderabad?

New Delhi:

Mumbai Indians' IPL 2026 campaign continues to be a horrific one as they suffered their sixth loss of the season, going down to Sunrisers Hyderabad by six wickets at Wankhede. Despite having put up 243/5 on the board, the MI bowling attack failed to restrict the equally hard-hitting SRH batting line-up, who hunted down the target in 18.4 overs.

MI have a strong squad on paper, but their much-celebrated arsenal has not converted the promises to actual results. The team had begun the season with a win, but have just one more victory in their next seven outings.

MI's recent loss comes to SRH, who hunted down the target with pretty ease. Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head laid the perfect platform with their 129-run ballistic opening partnership that came off from just 52 balls. The visitors lost three wickets in quick succession, but Henrich Klaasen and Salil Arora powered the visitors home with an insane display of power-hitting.

How can MI still qualify for playoffs?

MI are still in the hunt for a playoff spot despite their latest hammering. MI now have two wins from eight matches and four points. They still have six matches left, and all of them are sort of must-win for them now.

If MI win all of their remaining games, they will end on 16 points, which should be enough for them to go through. If they win five of their remaining six, they will be on 14 points, which might not be good enough.

What are MI's remaining fixtures?

MI will be up against Chennai Super Kings next on May 2 at Chepauk, before returning home to face the Lucknow Super Giants on May 4. They will then be on the road for their next three matches - against RCB on May 10 at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur, against the PBKS at Dharamsala on May 14 and against KKR at Eden Gardens on May 20. MI will be at home for their final group game against the Rajasthan Royals on May 24.

ALSO READ | Heinrich Klaasen, Travis Head school Mumbai bowlers as Sunrisers Hyderabad set record chase