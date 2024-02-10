Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Durban's Super Giants, SA20 2024 Final: Newlands, Cape Town Pitch Report

Follow us on Image Source : SA20 Keshav Maharaj and Aiden Markram pose with the SA20 2024 silverware.

After a month-long tussle involving six teams, the second edition of the SA20 has reached its final moments. Defending champions Sunrisers Eastern Cape find themselves one step away from retaining their title as they gear up to take on Durban's Super Giants in the summit clash on Saturday, February 10 at Newlands in Cape Town.

The venue is sold out for the marquee clash as fans of both teams can't wait to throng into the stadium and make their presence felt.

The Aiden Markram-led Eastern Cape have done exceedingly well yet again and have dropped just two games on their way to the final.

They finished at the top of the points table after the end of the group stage and have the wood over Super Giants, having defeated them twice in three meetings this season.

On the other hand, Keshav Maharaj's Super Giants have been the second-best team this season and head into the finale to pip the best in the race to the silverware.

After losing Qualifier 1 to Eastern Cape, Maharaj and his men made a strong comeback in Qualifier 2 and defeated Joburg Super Kings by 69 runs.

Newlands Pitch Report

The venue has not turned out to be a very high-scoring one this season. The average first innings score at Newlands in the ongoing edition has been 172. Hence, one can expect an even battle between the batters and the bowlers of both sides.

Newlands Cape Town T20I Record and Stats

Total T20I Matches: 38

Matches won batting first: 15

Matches won bowling first: 21

Average first innings score: 151

Average second innings score: 138

Highest total scored: 213/5 by England women vs Pakistan women

Highest score chased: 192/1 by England vs South Africa

Lowest total recorded: 95 all out by Ireland women vs Pakistan women

Lowest total defended: 119/3 by South Africa women vs West Indies women