Sunil Narine moves past Yuzvendra Chahal to etch his name in elite list after KKR's win against DC Star Kolkata Knight Riders' all-rounder Sunil Narine put in an excellent performance against Delhi Capitals in the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025, he took three wickets in the four overs he bowled, ensuring the win for KKR.

New Delhi:

Kolkata Knight Riders put in an excellent performance against Delhi Capitals in game 48 of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025. Both sides locked horns at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on April 29. The first innings saw Kolkata coming in to bat, and through excellent performances by Angkrish Raghuvanshi and Rinku Singh, KKR posted a total of 204 runs in the first innings.

Aiming to chase down the target, DC were running towards the target with Axar Patel and Faf du Plessis batting brilliantly. However, where DC continued to take command of the game, the spell of Sunil Narine proved to be the turning point for the side.

Narine took three wickets and conceded 29 runs in the four overs he bowled. Furthermore, his three wicket spell saw him move past Yuzvendra Chahal in the list of players with the most wickets while defending targets in IPL. The third wicket was Narine’s 79th while defending a target.

After the brilliant win, Kolkata Knight Riders' skipper Ajinkya Rahane took centre stage and talked about his side's performance. He talked about the injury on his hand, and the performance of Sunil Narine as well.

"Not bad, I'll be okay, I'll be fine. When Sunil came into bowl and picked up two wickets, and when they lost three wickets in the middle, I thought that was the game for us. We felt we were short. Sunil bowled well, good support from Russell, and Roy bowled well. He has been doing well for us, thought let's back him. What's important for is to take confidence from this moment. [Narine] He's been a champions bowler for this franchise. A match-winner. As a captain, good to have him and Varun. Narine has been coming early for the practice sessions, working hard, batting as well," Rahane said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

Most wickets while defending targets in IPL

103 - Bhuvneshwar Kumar

79* - Sunil Narine

78 - Yuzvendra Chahal

77 - Piyush Chawla

74 - Ravichandran Ashwin