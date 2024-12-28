'Terrible': Sunil Gavaskar reacts to Rishabh Pant's mode of dismissal in boxing day Test against Australia

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Sunil Gavaskar reacts to Rishabh Pant's dismissal on day 3 of the Boxing Day Test.

Sunil Gavaskar was not pleased at all with the way Rishabh Pant threw his wicket away early on day three of the ongoing boxing day Test against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

Having successfully negotiated the first few overs of the day against Pat Cummins, Pant tried to go for his fabled scoop over fine leg and that cost him his wicket. The incident unfolded on the fourth delivery of the 56th over when went across his stumps and attempted a scoop over the fine leg boundary but to his dismay, the ball kissed the top outside half of his blade and ballooned towards Nathan Lyon who was stationed at deep third.

Lyon made no mistake and safely held the opportunity to send Pant into the shed. Pant's dismissal rattled India early and gave Australia the opening they needed up front on day three to assert their dominance in the Test match.

Notably, former India captain Sunil Gavaskar was not amused by Pant's audacious attempt and expressed his displeasure on air. Gavaskar said that the shot looks good when it comes off but looks really bad when it doesn't.

"Terrible shot selection," Gavaskar said on Star Sports after being asked by Mark Nicholas during lunch to describe Pant's shot. Even Boland, who dismissed Pant, revealed that the fielder at deep third was deliberately kept for Pant as they knew that he may try an ambitious shot behind the wicket.

Australia Playing XI: Usman Khawaja, Sam Konstas, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland

Bench: Beau Webster, Sean Abbott, Josh Inglis, Jhye Richardson

Support Staff: Andrew McDonald, Andre Borovec, Daniel Vettori, Michael Di Venuto, Clint McKay

India Playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep

Bench: Shubman Gill, Tanush Kotian, Dhruv Jurel, Devdutt Padikkal, Sarfaraz Khan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prasidh Krishna, Harshit Rana

Support Staff: Gautam Gambhir, Abhishek Nayar, Ryan ten Doeschate, T Dilip, Morne Morkel