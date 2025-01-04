Sunil Gavaskar opens up what score India can defend if Jasprit Bumrah is not available on Day 3 of SCG Test

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Jasprit Bumrah.

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar believes that India would find it difficult to defend even 200 if Jasprit Bumrah is not available on Day 3 of the Sydney Test against Australia.

Bumrah left the field during Australia's first innings on Day 2 and checked in to a private hospital for possible scans. Later, Prasidh Krishna confirmed that the stand-in skipper has back spasm and the medical team is monitoring him.

"Jasprit Bumrah has a back spasm. The medical team is monitoring him, so let's see," Prasidh said at the end of the second day.

A report in Times of India quoted a source saying that Bumrah should be 'okay' to bat but whether he will bowl or not would be decided how he feels on the morning of Day 3. "Bumrah was taken for a precautionary scan after a back spasm but nothing serious at the moment. He should be okay to bat but a final call on his bowling will be taken on the basis of how he feels in the morning. So let's see and the medical team is closely monitoring him," the source said as quoted by the English daily.

Meanwhile, the Little Master Gavaskar feels that Bumrah is the key man and his absence will make it difficult to defend 200.

"Look, if India scores 40 more runs or they put 185 on the board then they have a great chance but it all depends on Jasprit Bumrah's fitness. If Jasprit Bumrah is fit then 145-150 might be enough. But if Bumrah is not fit then a score of around 200 also might not be enough," said Gavaskar on Star Sports on Saturday.

Bumrah returned from hospital after a few hours, which led Virat Kohli to captain the team in the field. When he returned, Bumrah didn't seem in any trouble but did disclose his fitness by any gestures.

"One thing that I liked was when he came back after the scan, obviously it took a lot of time because the hospital is a bit far, but he looked in good shape and his body language was such that there was no indication of the Australian team and it is very important to maintain the secrecy.

"Because, tactically you do not want to announce whether Bumrah will be available for bowling or not, and even if he is not available and this news goes across the opposition dressing room because till now Australian batsmen haven't found out a way to counter him, they don’t know whether they should attack, defend, or whether they should play on front-foot.

"So to execute this plan it is important to maintain secrecy, so Bumrah and the Indian team management managed it quite well," Gavaskar said.