Sunil Gavaskar elated with 'Superb, Superb, Superb' after Rishabh Pant slams ton in IND vs ENG 1st Test Sunil Gavaskar had lambasted Rishabh Pant for his dismissal during the Melbourne Test against Australia late last year. Following Pant's scintillating century against England in Leeds, Gavaskar went 'superb, superb, superb' to praise the wicketkeeper batter.

New Delhi:

India wicketkeeper batter Rishabh Pant slammed a record-breaking century during the first Test match against England in Leeds. Slamming his seventh Test ton, Pant broke MS Dhoni's record for most centuries in the format on Day 2 of the Headingley Test on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Sunil Gavaskar, who had blasted Rishabh Pant with a 'stupid, stupid, stupid' remark for his dismissal in Australia last year, went 'superb, superb, superb' after Pant slammed a hundred in Leeds.

Pant got to his ton in his own style, slamming a six off spinner Shoaib Bashir. This was his third Test ton in England. The wicketkeeper celebrated his hundred in style, performing a somersault on the ground.

Most Test centuries by an Indian wicketkeeper

Pant now holds the record for most Test centuries by an Indian wicketkeeper. This was his seventh Test ton, going past the former skipper MS Dhoni, who had hit six in the format as the wicketkeeper. Wriddhiman Saha is ranked third with three Test tons to his name.

Pant equals AB de Villiers, Sangakkara

Meanwhile, Pant has equalled AB de Villiers and Kumar Sangakkara in the list of most Test tons by wicketkeepers overall. Seven Test tons are the joint fourth-most for a wicketkeeper. Pant is now tied with de Villiers, Sangakkara, Matt Prior and BJ Watling. Only Adam Gilchrist (12), Andy Flower (12) and Les Ames (8) have more Test tons as wicketkeepers in Tests.

Pant goes past MS Dhoni in another record

Meanwhile, Pant went past Dhoni in another record in Test cricket. His knock was laced with 12 fours and six sixes. He has now gone past Dhoni in the list of most sixes by Indian players in Test cricket. Pant now has 79 sixes, one more than Dhoni. Meanwhile, his 79 sixes are the third most for an Indian, behind Virender Sehwag (91) and Rohit Sharma (88)

Coming back to the match, India resumed the second day on 359/3 with Gill and Pant unbeaten on 127 and 65, respectively. The duo continued their strong run before Gill was dismissed on 147, three short of 150. Pant was dismissed later on 134.