Stuart MacGill acquitted of major drug supply charge, found guilty of lesser offence Sydney District Court jury gave its verdict on the former Australia cricketer Stuart MacGill's involvement in a large commercial drug supply in April 2021. MacGill played 44 Test matches for Australia and accounted for 208 wickets at an average of 29.02.

Former Australia cricketer Stuart MacGill has been found guilty of taking part in drug supply in April 2021. However, he has been cleared of knowingly taking part in a cocaine deal. He was oblivious about the scale of the exchange that began under his restaurant. This is the verdict of a Sydney District Court jury.

The jury heard that the illicit exchange of Aus$330,000 for a kilogram of cocaine was struck between MacGill's drug dealer and the former cricketer's brother-in-law Marino Sotiropoulos. The cricketer set up a meeting between the two under his restaurant on Sydney's north shore. However, he was unaware of the deal that was to take place between them.

During the hearing, the prosecutors argued that MacGill was aware of the deal and that it couldn't have occurred without the former cricketer's involvement. But the jury dismissed their claims about MacGill's knowledge of a one-kilogram deal. However, it found him guilty of the lesser charge of facilitating the drug supply. The sentence hearing, however, was adjourned for eight weeks.

For the unversed, Stuart MacGill played 44 Tests and 3 ODIs for Australia and picked 208 and 6 wickets in the two formats, respectively. He featured for Sydney Sixers and Nottinghamshire teams in the Big Bash League and T20 Blast during his career. Overall, the spinner played 184 first-class matches, 107 List A and 13 T20 matches in his 15-year career. During his playing stint for Australia, MacGill mostly had turn up in the shadow of legendary Shane Warne but that didn't stop him from becoming a star bowler in the longest format of the game.

As for the verdict, MacGill showed little emotion even as the jury cleared him of a major charge.