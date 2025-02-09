Steve Smith goes past Don Bradman in major batting record after winning ton against Sri Lanka in Galle

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY, ICC Steve Smith has surpassed Don Bradman in a major record.

Australian veteran batter Steve Smith continued his impressive run-scoring form, slamming his fourth century in the last five matches during the second Test match against Sri Lanka in Galle.

Smith led his team from the front with the bat in the absence of regular skipper Pat Cummins, who is out due to an ankle injury and the birth of his child. The batting maestro hit his 36th ton in the red-ball format, joining Joe Root as the joint-most centuries among active players.

His hundred and Alex Carey's 156 in the first innings were instrumental in Australia chasing only 75 in the second innings to bag the series 2-0. Meanwhile, Smith has gone past legendary Don Bradman in a major batting record list after his team's win.

Smith has surpassed Bradman to occupy the fourth spot on the list of batters hitting most Test centuries in winning cause. This was the Aussie maestro's 24th ton in winning cause, one more than the number of tons Bradman had hit in wins. Another Aussie icon, Ricky Ponting, leads the tally with 30 centuries in winning causes in Tests.

Players with most centuries in winning cause in Tests:

1 - Ricky Ponting: 30 centuries in winning cause

2 - Joe Root: 25 centuries in winning cause

3 - Steve Waugh: 25 centuries in winning cause

4 - Steve Smith: 24 centuries in winning cause

5 - Don Bradman: 23 centuries in winning cause

Australia registered a 2-0 sweep in the Test series. They were asked to chase only 75 in the second innings and did so without much of an issue as they won by nine wickets. Usman Khawaja and Marnus Labuschagne remained unbeaten on 27 and 26, respectively, to take the visitors home on Day 4 of the Test.

Sri Lanka had made 257 batting first. Australia replied with 414 with tons from Smith and Carey. The Lankan Lions managed to make 231 in the second innings to hand a paltry target, which wasn't enough.