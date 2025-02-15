Saturday, February 15, 2025
     
Steve Smith expects Australia spinner to pass bowling tests after being reported for action

Steve Smith expects Matthew Kuhnemann to clear the tests after the spinner was reported for suspected bowling action during the second Test against Sri Lanka at the Galle International Cricket Stadium.

Edited By: Koustav Sengupta @KoustavOfficial New Delhi Published : Feb 15, 2025 7:22 IST, Updated : Feb 15, 2025 7:22 IST
Steve Smith on Matt Kuhnemann
Image Source : GETTY Steve Smith

Australia spinner Matt Kuhnemann has been reported for suspect bowling action. The left-arm spinner was the leading wicket-taker in the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka but during the second match of the series at Galle International Cricket Stadium, the match officials questioned the legality of his bowling action, while Sri Lanka batters raised concerns as well. Next up, Kuhnemann will undergo biomechanical testing and will only be allowed to be back in international cricket after passing all tests.

In the meantime, the Australian officials have remained quiet on the matter. The 28-year-old is expected to undergo the examination in Brisbane, where he will have to complete several hours of bowling, with markers attached to his body and several experts of ICC will be closely monitoring his action. Notably, the Queensland cricketer will have to bowl with the same speed and ball revolution as he did in Sri Lanka to pass the test.

Reflecting on Kuhnemann being reported, captain Steve Smith noted that he believes that the spinner will pass all the tests and wished him well. He also revealed to be a bit surprised as the cricketer has been a professional for eight years and nothing has been said about his bowling action earlier.

“It's come as a bit of a surprise to me. He has been playing for eight years in professional cricket and nothing has been said in that amount of time. I am thinking of him, at present, he has to go through the process. We're confident he will pass. He will go through that process back home, we wish him all the best,” Smith was quoted as saying by The West Australian.

As things stand, if Kuhnemann’s action is deemed illegal, he will have to prove the legality of his action to be back in international cricket. Nevertheless, he is allowed to feature in the Sheffield Shield but the decision lies in the hands of Cricket Australia.

