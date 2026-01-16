Steve Smith denies single to Babar Azam for his slow knock, Pakistan international left frustrated: Watch Steve Smith denied Babar Azam a single before launching a record 32-run over and completing a blistering 41-ball century. Babar, who earlier had fielding mix-ups with Smith, was dismissed for 47 and reacted angrily as Sixers beat Thunder by five wickets.

Steve Smith and Babar Azam were at the heart of a dramatic and occasionally awkward situation as Sydney Sixers defeated Sydney Thunder by five wickets in the ongoing Big Bash League at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

The first notable moment came during Thunder’s innings, when Babar and Smith were involved in a costly misjudgment in the deep. In the 16th over, Nic Maddinson struck Ben Manenti straight down the ground. Smith sprinted in from long-off while Babar was positioned closer at long-on. Smith slowed, appearing to defer to Babar, but the Pakistan batter failed to commit. The ball rolled untouched to the boundary, leaving Smith visibly confused.

The lack of clarity nearly repeated itself on the next delivery. Maddinson again targeted the same region, prompting Smith to dive and stop the ball. As Smith prepared to throw, Babar moved toward him as if to take over, then hesitated and backed away, adding to the sense of uncertainty between the pair.

Babar left frustrated by Smith

However, it was Smith’s batting that ultimately defined the contest. During Sixers’ chase, tension briefly surfaced between the partners in the 11th over. After Babar had played several dot balls, Smith declined a single off the final delivery, ensuring he would retain the strike. He immediately opted for the Power Surge, a phase allowing only two fielders outside the circle.

Babar appeared perplexed by the decision, but Smith’s intent soon became clear. Facing Ryan Hadley, the Australian captain launched four consecutive sixes and amassed 32 runs in the over, the most ever scored in a single over in BBL history.

The moment proved doubly painful for Babar. On the first ball of the 13th over, bowled by Nathan McAndrew, he was clean bowled. Visibly upset, Babar lashed out angrily at the boundary ropes as he walked off.

Smith carried the momentum forward, racing to a century off just 41 deliveries. His knock powered Sydney Sixers to victory and capped a match that combined record-breaking brilliance with moments of uncomfortable miscommunication.