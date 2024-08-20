Steve Smith, David Warner among 4 Australian internationals to re-sign with their Big Bash League clubs

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Steve Smith and David Warner will be playing in the Big Bash League 2024-25 for their respective Sydney teams

Australian internationals have re-signed up with their respective Big Bash League clubs ahead of the 14th edition of the tournament. Despite the 2024-25 season of the BBL clashing with the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, the Australian Test players will get at least two weeks following the end of the New Year's Test in Sydney. Steve Smith (Sydney Sixers), Marnus Labuschagne (Brisbane Heat) and Alex Carey (Adelaide Strikers) have all signed multi-year deals while David Warner has committed for the entire season.

Smith has re-signed with the Sixers for three more seasons while Carey will be with the Strikers for four more years. Warner, who played a couple of games for the Thunder after retiring from Test cricket with the Pakistan series, played the International League T20 for the Dubai Capitals. However, Warner will not be going anywhere this year.

"I've always been part of the Thunder. I really liked the environment last year (at the Thunder), I gelled back with the boys and I just love playing cricket," Warner said on re-signing with the Thunder. Warner will reunite with his former opening partner for Australia, Cameron Bancroft at the top of the order for Thunder with Sam Billings, Ollie Davies, Jason Sangha and Sam Konstas in the middle of the order.

Smith, who led the Washington Freedom to the Major League Cricket title, did really well as an opener and would hope to expand his T20 horizons further while putting in an audition for the IPL auction. Smith has already conceded that he will put up his name this year hoping that his exploits in the MLC and BBL will come in handy.

Labuschagne, on the other hand, has been a terrific all-round option for the Brisbane Heat and with the way he played for Glamorgan in the T20 Blast, he will hope that he can continue his run.

The 14th edition of BBL is scheduled to take place from December 15 to January 27.